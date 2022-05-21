Jokowi-Iriana attends Projo national working meeting in Borobudur, attendees scramble for Salaman





Magelang Regency – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) arrived at the place of the National Working Meeting of Pro Jokowi (Projo) Volunteers at the Village Economic Center (Balkondes) Ngargogondo, Borobudur, Magelang. Jokowi will open the national working meeting and provide guidance regarding the 2024 presidential election. Surveillance secondsJateng, Jokowi, accompanied by First Lady Iriana, arrived at the National Business Meeting venue at 10:52 a.m. WIB. Jokowi’s arrival was greeted with applause from the participants of the national working meeting. Jokowi wears a red jacket and black pants. While Iriana Jokowi wears white clothes and a white headscarf. “Jokowi.. Jokowi..”, shouted the participants at the National Work Meeting on Saturday (21/5/2022). Attendees then rushed to shake hands and asked for a photo with Jokowi. The event began with a political speech by the General President of Projo, Budi Arie Setiadi. A number of personalities such as Governor of Central Java Ganjar Pranowo, Chief of Presidential Staff (KSP) Moeldoko, Wantimpres member Sidarto Danusubroto, Director General of Culture Hilmar Farid who is also a volunteer of the Secretary national of Jokowi, and the regent of Magelang Zaenal Arifin were seen. On site, the participants of the national V Projo working meeting were already seated on the chairs made available. Security officers from the Indonesian National Police and Army (TNI) provided security on the road to the Balkondes Ngargondo location. Previously, Projo’s General Treasurer Panel, Barus, said Jokowi was here to open Projo’s series of national business meetings. This event was held at Village Economic Center (Balkondes) Ngargogondo, Borobudur District, Magelang Regency, Central Java, from Friday (5/20) to Sunday (5/22). Jokowi is to deliver speeches and directives for Projo to have a foundation in 2024 today. “Yes, to determine the political steps of Projo in 2024, we will first hear the direction of the president in the speech tomorrow. Because his direction, as president of the advisory board, will be the base, will be the base, the basis for which we act,” the Panel said yesterday. Various personalities seem to be the champions of the presidential election of 2024, but Projo has not yet determined who will be supported in 2024. During the national working meeting which will be opened by Jokowi, it has not been determined which personalities will be supported by Projo. . Projo wants a figure they support like Jokowi. Jokowi’s leadership is considered popular and Jokowi’s values ​​are the main points for Projo to determine his attitude in 2024. “To discuss creating leadership like Mr. Jokowi in 2024. So the discussion is how we can produce Mr. Jokowi’s leadership like Mr. Jokowi,” he concluded. Watch videos »The moment when Jokowi is sworn in to KPU-Bawaslu members 2022-2027“

