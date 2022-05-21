Why is Turkey’s Erdogan blocking Finland and Sweden from joining NATO?

On May 18, the ambassadors of Finland and Sweden went to NATO headquarters in Brussels to submit their application for membership of the transatlantic security organisation. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warmly welcomed them and said it was a good day for the group. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who commands NATO’s second-largest standing army, however, chose to halt the process by ordering Turkish NATO representative Basat Ozturk to block a procedural vote on the membership. As NATO rules state that new members can only be added with the agreement of the alliance’s 30 existing members, the expansion plan in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been put on hold. , At least for the moment.

Turkey’s decision, meanwhile, came as a surprise. Speaking to Finnish President Sauli Niinisto on April 4 by phone, Erdogan promised to support Finland’s entry into the alliance. But over the past two weeks, Erdogan has flip-flopped and made it clear that it won’t be easy for the two Nordic countries and that they may have to make some painful concessions to Turkey. And, on May 14, when NATO foreign ministers and their Swedish and Finnish counterparts met in Berlin to informally discuss expanding the alliance, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu reportedly even raised her voice against Sweden’s Anne Linde, breaking established protocol. For us it was a historic moment and yet Cavusoglu said he was angered by Linde’s “feminist politics” bringing so much drama, a NATO diplomat said.

Erdogan has been a harsh critic of the Nordic countries, particularly Sweden, largely because of their commitment to human rights, reflected in a lenient policy towards Kurdish organizations, branded traitors by Turkey. For example, Sweden and other Nordic countries continue to host members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), the largest armed resistance group fighting for the rights of the Kurdish minority spread across Turkey, Iraq, Syria and Iran. Turkey considers Kurdish separatists as traitors and has designated the PKK as a terrorist organization. Although the United States and the European Union have also designated the PKK (led by Abdullah Ocalan, who has been in a Turkish prison since 1999) as a terrorist group, Sweden and Finland have been reluctant to toe the Turkish line on the Kurdish question.

During the Syrian conflict, the Syrian branch of the PKK, YPG (People’s Defense Unit), found support from Sweden. Turkish media allege that the Swedish Foreign Ministry and the Olof Palme International Center, a Swedish trade union-funded think tank, organized YPG meetings in Stockholm. Turkey was also irritated to see Swedish ministers talking to YPG representatives. Currently, the Swedish parliament has six Kurdish members, signifying their growing influence and increased acceptance.

Sweden and Finland have also granted asylum to supporters of Turkish scholar and cleric Fethullah Gulen. Erdogan was once on good terms with Gulen, who has been hounded by secular Turkish governments in the past and was forced to move to the United States in 1999. But the two fell out in 2013 after Gulen criticized the way Erdogan dealt with the Gezi Park protests and anti-government demonstrations. Erdogan accused Gulen of trying to overthrow his government and orchestrating the failed coup against him in 2016.

After Finland and Sweden announced their intention to apply for NATO membership, Erdogan said Scandinavian countries had become havens for terrorist organizations. Terrorists are even parliamentarians in some countries. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that we are bittersweet looking at the solidarity and cooperation in the region, the sources used, the arms open, the tolerance shown, Erdogan said, addressing the Turkish parliament. Because we, as a NATO ally who fought terror for years, whose borders were harassed, great conflicts happened next door, have never seen such a picture.

Turkey has always been a maverick member of the transatlantic alliance. He opposed Greece’s membership in 1952 and engaged in multiple conflicts with its western neighbor while both countries were part of NATO. Under Erdogan, Turkey’s ties with NATO have remained strained and it has repeatedly threatened to leave the alliance. In 2009 Erdogan refused to allow Denmark’s Anders Rasmussen to take over as NATO Secretary General unless Denmark shut down a Kurdish television network. Rasmussen’s nomination was rescinded, but the network was shut down a year later.

In 2017, Turkey withdrew from annual joint NATO exercises after images of Erdogan and Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the first president of the Turkish Republic, were planted on enemy targets. Although the NATO commander apologized for the mistake, Erdogan refused to send his troops for the exercises. A year later, after the United States refused to sell it anti-aircraft missile systems, Ankara bought the S-400 system from Russia and even floated the idea of ​​a new directed security alliance. by Russia. Washington responded by imposing sanctions on Turkish military procurement and manufacturing and kicking Turkey out of the F-35 aircraft development program. The United States has also been angered by Turkey’s long detention of one of its citizens, Pastor Andrew Brunson.

The Biden administration is indeed struggling to manage relations with Turkey. Biden is unhappy with Turkey’s Syria policy, gas drilling in the eastern Mediterranean and refusal to join the sanctions regime against Russia. Last year, Biden became the first US president to call the 1915-1917 massacre of nearly 1.5 million Armenians by Ottoman forces a genocide. Erdogan said the decision opened a deep wound in US-Turkish relations. Escalating tension during a critical phase of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, Erdogan expects the United States to step in and negotiate. He believes Biden would be able to pressure Finland and Sweden to meet Turkish demands on the Kurdish issue and also to roll back sanctions on arms sales. In addition, the Turkish military wants to obtain more F-16s from the United States and return to the F-35 development project.

The presidential elections scheduled for next summer could be another reason for Erdogan’s tightrope strategy. Opinion polls indicate a close race and even the possibility of the president losing after being in power since 2003. Turkey’s economy is a mess, with inflation at 66.9%. Erdogan’s outlandish policies have pushed the economy to the brink and people are feeling the effects. The economic crisis has forced him to reach out to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Israel after cutting ties with them as part of an unnecessarily provocative foreign policy. Erdogan appeased the Saudis by transferring the trial of the Jamal Khashoggi murder case to Saudi Arabia and traveling to Jeddah to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The raid helped end the Saudi boycott of Turkish products and could facilitate more Saudi investment in Turkey. Yet the financial situation is so dire that Erdogan also needs the support of the West and the issue of NATO enlargement could possibly help him. Moreover, standing up to the west against the Kurds could help Erdogan shore up the nationalist vote. If the NATO issue goes well, Erdogan could consider bringing forward the elections to be held later this year.

Turkey, meanwhile, is cautious in handling its relations with Russia. Although the two countries are regional rivals and competitors, they have common interests on a range of issues, including maintaining peace and stability in the neighborhood, especially with regard to countries such as Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia. Turkey is a major customer of Russian natural gas. The TurkStream pipeline not only supplies gas to Turkey, but also serves as an alternative route for Russian exports via the Black Sea, excluding Ukraine from the equation. So Erdogan was cautious about Russia’s complete isolation. For example, Turkey did not impose sanctions on Russia and refused to support Russia’s exclusion from the Council of Europe even though it offered generous support for Ukrainian war efforts, including in supplying the deadly Bayraktar drones. Critics allege that Turkey has also been a haven for Russian oligarchs who are being hounded by Western sanctions and also for Russian investments. You can still see Russian luxury yachts moored in Turkish marinas. Erdogan seems to want to position himself as a bridge between Putin and the West as negotiations seem to be the only way to find a solution to the Russian-Ukrainian war.

However, Erdogan is unlikely to take his opposition to Finland and Sweden joining NATO beyond one point. Sinan Ulgen, director of the Center for Economic Studies and Foreign Policy in Istanbul, said Turkey might give in after winning a prize. Aggressive negotiations are already underway, with American and European diplomats and leaders talking with their Turkish counterparts to find a solution acceptable to Erdogan. If Erdogan continues to play spoilsport, other members of the alliance could offer mutual security guarantees to Finland and Sweden, making them de facto members of NATO. Erdogan thrives on a tightrope, but is unlikely to follow an isolationist path for long.