Jokowi today called MRP members secretly invited to Bogor Palace

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo reportedly met with a number of representatives Papuan People’s Assembly (MRP) at Bogor Palace, West Java, Friday (20/5/2022).

The president of the MRP, Timothy Murib, regretted this meeting. According to him, the presence of a number of these people was not with the permission and knowledge of the MRP leadership.

He also confirmed that the Palace and Jokowi never invited the MRP to meet today.

“Yes, there was no official invitation,” Timothy told Kompas.com.

“They are done really discreetly without going through the mechanism of the institution,” he added.

He pointed out that today’s meeting did not represent the institution that represents the Indigenous Papuans (OAP).

According to him, the warrant of assignment and the official mission order were never issued.

“Maybe they represent their own circle,” he said.

Separately, Jayapura Regent Mathius Awoitauw, who represented the group, said his party appreciated the meeting with President Jokowi who discussed the issue of the New Autonomous Region (DOB) of Papua.

“First of all, we would like to express our appreciation and gratitude to the President, as our request for a hearing today has been well received by the President to clarify the confusion of information regarding the implementation of Law number 2 of 2021 regarding special autonomy in the “It includes new autonomous regions, specifically for the province of Papua, there are new autonomous regions of South Papua, Central Papua and Central Papua”, Mathius said in a written statement from the presidential secretariat.