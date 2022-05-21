Former Prime Minister Pak Imran Khan faces massive backlash for his misogynistic comments about Maryam Nawaz





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is facing backlash for his misogynistic comments about Maryam Nawaz at a rally in Multan.

Addressing the gathering, Khan said, “Maryam Nawaz, you shouldn’t take my name so much, your husband may get uncertain.”

Her sexist statement, which reeks of insinuation, was criticized by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who condemned the “deplorable language used against the nation’s daughter Maryam Nawaz”.

“Your crimes against the country and the nation cannot be hidden under your humble humor. How could those who cannot respect the sanctity of Masjid Nabawi (PBUH) respect the honor of mothers, sisters and daughters from anyone?” he tweeted.

“Imran is the first person in history to fall into this abyss of rudeness as the leader of a party. His party came out to make a nation but spoiled the morals of the people instead. To Allah we belong and to Him we will belong back,” he added.

According to Asif Ali Zardari, the former president of Pakistan, “Those who have mothers and sisters at home do not use such language against other women”.

“Please don’t stoop so low in the name of politics,” the PPP co-chair said.

Maryam Nawaz, who is the vice president of the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and the daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, suggested the party should call a snap election as it was becoming increasingly more difficult to lead the country. economic turmoil and simultaneously manage the nine-party coalition government.

“Nawaz Sharif is ready to say goodbye to the government, but not to shift the economic burden to the people of Pakistan. Khan and better go to the masses to ask for a new term,” Maryam said.

”We failed in Khan’s plan and sent him home. Now his game is over for good,” she added.

Pakistan’s disparate coalition government, which spans the political spectrum from leftist to radically religious, ousted Khan in a no-confidence vote on April 10.

(With agency contributions)

