Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep applauds Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks





Anyone who looks at their tongue with regard and respect, it’s overwhelming to see him speak that way. It is a warm welcome to all languages. I am not just representing Kannada; everyone’s native language was respected today with these few statements from the Prime Minister and that’s what I was talking about that day, the actor said. BJP sees reflection of Indian culture in every regional language: PM Modi Addressing a meeting of BJP national bureau members, Prime Minister Modi said that the BJP sees a reflection of Indian culture in each regional language and considers them worthy of worship. We have given importance to each regional language in NEP. I want to mention this in particular because attempts have been made in the recent past to create new controversies based on language. We have to constantly alert the people of the country about this,” he added. What happened in Ajay Devgn and Kichcha Sudeeps Twitter interaction? Kichcha Sudeep had tweeted, You said pan-Indian movie was shot in Kannada. I would like to make a small correction. Hindi is no longer a national language. They (Bollywood) are making pan-Indian films today. They struggle (to find success) dubbing in Telugu and Tamil, but it doesn’t happen. Today we make films that go everywhere.

Devgn reacted to the same and tweeted (in Hindi), Bro if you think Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your movies in your native language dubbing them in Hindi? Hindi was, is and always will be our mother tongue and our national language. Jan Gan Man.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thequint.com/entertainment/celebrities/kannada-actor-appreciates-prime-minister-narendra-modi-statements-on-national-language-row-hindi-imposition-ajay-devgn The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos