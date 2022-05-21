The Chinese government remains “optimistic” that better relations between Australia can be established if Labour’s Anthony Albanese wins the election.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been accused by Chinese state media of playing the “anti-China” card and bolstering a senior Australian diplomat’s assessment that Beijing has tried to “wait” the government.

Guo Chunmei, a researcher based in Beijing, asserted that “if the Labor Party comes to power, at least in terms of people-to-people diplomacy and social exchanges, it will bring some possibility of recovery in China-Australia relations”, said The Weekend Australian. reported.

Ms. Chunmei’s institute is linked to the powerful Chinese Ministry of State Security.

Ms Chunmei said any improvement with the Labor government would be “modest”.

“The US-Australia alliance is the consensus of Australia’s two parties and the cornerstone of its defence.”

It was in January 2020 that the Xi Jinping administration pulled the pin and ended all ministerial communication with the coalition government.

Trade restrictions against a range of Australian exports have been launched by Beijing.

An exception was Australia’s iron ore exports, which have since reached record prices.

Australia has taken the option of toughening up its policy in response to deteriorating relations with Beijing.

It was also noted that “attitudes towards China in Australia have deteriorated”.

In a recent survey conducted by the Institute of Australia-China Relations at UTS, it was found that “almost three-quarters of Australians think China is a security threat”.

Mr Albanese said in recent media statements that “Australia’s relationship with Beijing has changed because China has changed”, signaling a largely bipartisan approach to the issue of Australia’s relationship with the superpower.

Nonetheless, the PLA harshly criticized Mr Morrison’s government over China’s signing of a security pact with the Solomon Islands in mid-April, with Ms Wong calling it “the worst foreign policy failure since the end of World War II.