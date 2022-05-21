Politics
Election 2022: Relations between China and Australians should improve if Labor wins the election
Why Xi Jinping’s China thinks there will be better relations with Australia under a Labor government led by Anthony Albanese
- China ‘optimistic’ about better relations with Australia under Labor government
- Claiming victory for the PLA brings ‘some possibility of revival in China-Australia relations’
- It was also noted that “attitudes towards China in Australia have deteriorated”
The Chinese government remains “optimistic” that better relations between Australia can be established if Labour’s Anthony Albanese wins the election.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been accused by Chinese state media of playing the “anti-China” card and bolstering a senior Australian diplomat’s assessment that Beijing has tried to “wait” the government.
Guo Chunmei, a researcher based in Beijing, asserted that “if the Labor Party comes to power, at least in terms of people-to-people diplomacy and social exchanges, it will bring some possibility of recovery in China-Australia relations”, said The Weekend Australian. reported.
Ms. Chunmei’s institute is linked to the powerful Chinese Ministry of State Security.
The Chinese government remains ‘optimistic’ that better relations between Australia can be forged if Anthony Albanese of the Labor Party wins the election (pictured: Chinese President Xi Jinping, delivering a speech at a ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Youth League of China)
Beijing-based researcher Guo Chunmei claimed that “if the Labor Party comes to power, at least in terms of people-to-people diplomacy and social exchanges, it will bring an opportunity for the resumption of China-Australia relations” (photo : Australian Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese and his partner Jodie Haydon are pictured together during the election campaign)
Ms Chunmei said any improvement with the Labor government would be “modest”.
“The US-Australia alliance is the consensus of Australia’s two parties and the cornerstone of its defence.”
It was in January 2020 that the Xi Jinping administration pulled the pin and ended all ministerial communication with the coalition government.
Trade restrictions against a range of Australian exports have been launched by Beijing.
An exception was Australia’s iron ore exports, which have since reached record prices.
Australia has taken the option of toughening up its policy in response to deteriorating relations with Beijing.
It was also noted that “attitudes towards China in Australia have deteriorated”.
In a recent survey conducted by the Institute of Australia-China Relations at UTS, it was found that “almost three-quarters of Australians think China is a security threat”.
Mr Albanese said in recent media statements that “Australia’s relationship with Beijing has changed because China has changed”, signaling a largely bipartisan approach to the issue of Australia’s relationship with the superpower.
Nonetheless, the PLA harshly criticized Mr Morrison’s government over China’s signing of a security pact with the Solomon Islands in mid-April, with Ms Wong calling it “the worst foreign policy failure since the end of World War II.
