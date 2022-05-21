Representing President Joko Widodo, the Minister of Communication and IT officially inaugurates 7 KIP members for the period 2022-2026





Sindikat Post, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo has signed the Decree of the President of the Republic of Indonesia number 47/P/year 2022 regarding the dismissal and appointment of members of the Central Information Commission. Following this decision, the Minister of Communications and Informatics, on behalf of President Jokowi, inaugurated seven members of the Central Information Commission for the terms of 2022-2026. “Given the busy work schedule, the President has instructed me as Minister of Communication and Information to proceed with the investiture of my brothers and sisters as members of the KIP for the period 2022-2026 “, he explained in the Inauguration of the 2022-2026 KIP Commissioners at the Ministry of Communication and Informatics Office, Central Jakarta, Friday (05/20/2022). The Minister of Communication and Informatics said that the inauguration of the commissioner of KIP, as indicated in the presidential decree, was the starting point for the quasi-institution to start carrying out a work program in accordance with the mandate of Law No. 14 of 2008 on the opening of public information. Openness has an essential value as a principle of governance for a democratic country like Indonesia. Therefore, any management of public bodies must be accountable to the community, he explained. According to Minister Johnny, the leadership of public bodies, including the legislative, executive, judiciary, quasi-bodies and community bodies with a budget from the State Revenue and Expenditure Budget (APBN ) must openly communicate information to the public. All are obligated to transmit information openly, especially in today’s digital age. In an increasingly digital age, data and information are one of the keys to improving the quality of democracy, he stressed. Minister of Communication and Information recall the timely and accurate provision of public information to the public is a necessity. As an illustration, the Public Information Disclosure Index sector in Indonesia averages 73.37% in 2021, including in the medium category. If examined in more detail, the indicator of legal guarantees on access to information obtains the highest score of 79.15 points, while the indicator with the lowest score is support budget to information management, which is 61.7 points, he explained. With this score, Minister Johnny underlined that there are still many performances to improve both in terms of management, substance and methods of informing the public. This submission should continue to be developed and keep up with the progress of the times, without losing enthusiasm for the information circulating in the community to be accurate, healthy and responsible. To encourage this, a strong and harmonious process of collaboration and synergy is needed from all of you, he said. According to Presidential Decree No. 47/2022, Minister Johnny inaugurated Arya Sandhiyudha, Donny Yoesgiantoro, Gede Narayana, Handoko Agung Saputro, Rospita Vici Paulyn, Samrotunnajah Ismail and Syawaludin as Commissioners of Central KI for the period 2022-2026. The seven commissioners replaced the commissioners for the 2017-2021 term, namely Gede Narayana (re-elected), Hendra J Kede, Arif Adi Kuswardono, Cecep Suryadi, Romanus Ndau Lendong, M Syahyan and Wafa Patria Umma. Inauguration of the KIP Commissioner for the period 2022-2026, Minister Johnny was accompanied by Director General of Information and Public Communication Usman Kansong, and Director General of Information Applications Semuel Abrijani Pangerapan. @red

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sindikatpost.com/2022/05/21/wakili-presiden-joko-widodo-menteri-kominfo-resmi-kukuhkan-7-anggota-kip-periode-2022-2026/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos