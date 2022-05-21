Bing censors ‘sensitive’ Chinese names The Register

Update Microsoft search engine Bing is censoring terms deemed sensitive in China from its autosuggestion feature internationally, according to research by Citizen Lab.

The University of Toronto research organization analyzed the search engine’s autosuggestion system for censoring nearly 100,000 names in the United States, Canada and China in English letters and Chinese characters. The tests were performed by changing the region settings, language setting and geolocation of the IP address.

Microsoft responded to a notification from Citizen Lab, and called [PDF] the lack of autofill qualifies as a “technical error” and said they fixed the issue.

The Citizen Lab group claims it found which censored individuals primarily tied to Chinese political sensibilities when the word was written in Chinese characters, or names falling under an umbrella the group called “eroticism” if searched for in English letters.

In English, the names were associated with burlesque dancers, pornographers, glamorous models, leaked stolen nude photos and the like, as well as drag queen names (which are often unfairly linked to sex work). Interestingly, names like Dick Cheney have also been censored, based on connotations that may come from the person’s first name. Some Chinese political names were also censored when searched in English letters, such as “Xi Jinping”, “Liu Xiaobo”, and “Tank Man”.

Chinese character names that did not appear in auto-complete included outgoing leaders like Xi Jinping, retired civil servants like Wen Jiabao, historical figures like Chinese Communist Party co-founder Li Dazhao as well as terms of politically sensitive research such as the names of people involved in scandals or power. struggles.

Citizen Lab believed that the censorship of the names of Chinese leaders in domestic and international versions of Bing in China may be due to Microsoft’s compliance with Chinese laws and regulations.

After all, in September 2021, China asked companies to create governance systems for algorithms.

In late March 2022, likely after much of Citizen Lab’s research, Bing completely disabled auto-suggestions in China at the behest of Beijing. The feature was also shut down for 30 days between December 2021 and January 2022.

But none of this explains why the terms would be removed from autocomplete in North America.

Citizen Lab said the censorship was highly unlikely to have happened by chance, but rather “the result of a process disproportionately targeting politically sensitive names in China.”

“Search engines play an important role in the distribution of content and how the public perceives certain issues,” explained Citizen Lab. Not only do autosuggestion systems predict expected queries, but they are based on previous queries, so if people stop searching for the terms, they stop being suggested and thus influence search behavior.

And it’s not just Bing that’s affected. Bing feeds autosuggestion and search results data to other engines and is the default search engine in Microsoft Edge. Bing is also integrated into the Windows Start menu.

Citizen Lab says it is “pleased” that its research led to the discovery and resolution of a misconfiguration but also said:

Meanwhile, Microsoft has deep roots in China, having entered it in 1992, and Beijing has shown no signs of letting go of its censorship policy.

Updated to add May 20:



Microsoft has been in touch to say, “We fixed a technical error where a small number of users may have experienced a misconfiguration that prevented valid auto-suggest terms from appearing and we thank Citizen Labs for brought this to our attention.

“We were unable to replicate other examples they cited in their report after trying multiple scenarios. Typically, the autosuggestions someone sees are largely based on the query itself and reasoned largely by user behavior, such as queries other local users are searching for. Not seeing an autosuggestion does not mean it has been blocked.”