



That Imran Khan’s statement about Mariam Nawaz at the Multan rally stinks of innuendo and sexism cannot be debated.

On a recent trip to London, a Brit asked me what I thought of Imran Khan given all the political upheaval in April. Too complex to unpack while chatting with a stranger who was waiting for a taxi, I returned the question to him. He’s a misogynist, a complete misogynist who lived as a playboy and now wants to control women, was the answer.

This story alone is not worth mentioning, because really, who cares what a random 40-something Brit thinks? But given that Imran misses no opportunity to talk about how much he knows the West and how much people there know and respect him unlike the Sharif brothers and Asif Ali Zardari and his son Bilawal Bhutto -Zardari, I thought our former Prime Minister should know in case he hasn’t realized yet that monetary corruption is not the only thing that can damage his reputation.

Speaking to a gathering of thousands on Friday night, Imran, while delivering his political rhetoric, said this: I was sent the video of Maryam’s speech on social media yesterday; in this speech she took my name so many times with so much jazba and junoon i want to tell her to be careful your husband might get upset if you take my name so often.

Even typing these words made me cringe, so I hope reading them or listening to Imran say them is also uncomfortable for everyone.

That the statement stinks of innuendo and sexism can’t be debated, so let’s get that out of the way.

defend the indefensible

Imran Khan is currently vying for votes, his party’s popularity and his story, and his legacy. His comments about women without detracting from the first two will impact the last, which is perhaps most important for someone like him who would very much like to be immortalized as a great man in the pages of history.

Imran’s problematic views are not specific to Maryam; he has already put his foot in his mouth several times while talking about women. His statements about sexual harassment and the dressing of women akin to victim blaming are still as triggering as they were last year when he made them.

But there were those who championed it then and will now too.

Some comments in this article will point out that other politicians, including Maryam, have made disparaging comments about Imran and his family. Imran’s supporters will say that the PML-N and PPP portrayed Bushra Bibi in the sexist role of a scheming and controlling wife. Others will point out that Jemima Goldsmith is still not free from harassment due to her association with Imran.

And I will point to PML-N’s free tweet, via its official Twitter account, just after the Multan rally, which shows a photo of the sons of Imran Khan and Tyrian White with the message saying how a man who has not “confessed to his own daughter” respects other people’s daughters.

It is the merry-go-round of political filth from which no one can escape.

But none of this absolves Imran and his words. Imran Khan, unlike the impetuous spokesmen of the PTI and PML-N, is the face of a party. He is revered by millions of young men and women. A former prime minister. A man watched and even sometimes still revered by the international media. He’s a nearly 70-year-old man whose first wife has faced perpetual harassment, to this day. His current wife has not been spared either. And yet, at a rally, as he addressed thousands of people who saw in him the future of the country, he made these comments about Maryam.

The point remains that Imran is and should be held to a higher standard. If only for this simple reason: he has told Pakistanis time and time again that he is different from everyone else. His entire political career, and even his appeal, was built on it. So either he has to lead by example or he has to stop selling himself as the man who stands out from your “typical politicians”, as he often calls them.

A facilitator for what purpose?

One of the glaring problems with Imran’s rudeness is that his commentary on Maryam will allow and encourage young boys as well as men to refer to women and girls in this way. It starts with Maryam, her husband, their marital relationship and she utters Imran’s name and moves on to the women these boys and men know in their personal and professional lives.

We already live in a society where if an employee goes to an employee’s desk too often, the whispering starts. If a student has lunch with a student, stories are concocted. Fathers, husbands and brothers ask their female relatives to find “women only” work environments. The cooks and housekeepers who take a rickshaw or a bus to work for a living come down to families and husbands who constantly question their character.

Imran’s comments on modesty and rape were in the same vein; it perpetuated a dangerous notion and allowed men to avoid responsibility for committing the act because of temptation.

These statements, for which Imran refuses to apologize, show how out of touch he is with the women of this country and their lives; how he fails to realize that women who dress head to toe in an abaya and hijab are resented despite offering no “temptation by dressing immodestly”.

It is oblivious to the reality that women in positions of power and leadership already face sexist comments and suggestive stares. Everything from their marital status and how many children they have or don’t have to how much effort they put into their appearance and the tone they adopt when talking to men, everything is dissected from an exhausting and trying way.

The fact that he makes a lewd comment about Maryam taking her name and her husband being offended fuels this mood and he cannot escape responsibility under the guise of his fair game because she is a public figure or because she attacks him as a political opponent.

At the risk of a tarnished legacy

Coming back to his legacy, I bring it up in the hope that this is perhaps the only thing that can make Imran think twice, because so much that has already been said and written about his sexist comments seems to have had no effect . “Jokes” like these about Maryam may earn her cheers from the crowd and make her fellow males laugh, but it won’t do her memory any good.

Talk about your political opponent’s work, his alleged corruption, the Calibri scandal all you want, but leave his status as mother, wife and grandmother alone. And above all, don’t make insinuations unbecoming of a former prime minister, of someone who wants to be prime minister again, of someone who frequently uses Islamic references to make their point of view and of someone who says he is a role model for the country’s youth.

Can anyone take away the fact that Imran will be remembered as a star cricketer, controversial prime minister, fearsome opposition leader, ardent philanthropist and serial sexist? If those last two words offend him, and they should, then I hope he thinks deeply about his views related to women over the years and contemplates what he leaves behind for generations to remember. from him.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1690775/the-rupee-may-be-sliding-but-sexism-in-pakistan-is-at-its-peak

