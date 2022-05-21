Prime Minister seeks to end Hindi tax problem – The New Indian Express





Express press service NEW DELHI: The recent outcry across the country over the imposition of the Hindi language appears to have found its way into the BJP Chintan Shivir in Jaipur on Friday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking to ease the long-running problem. The Prime Minister reiterated the government’s commitments to each regional language of India under the new education policy. The BJP sees all Indian languages ​​as the linguistic soul of Bhartiyata (Indianness) and a link to a better future for the nation, Modi said, while addressing national party officials virtually. Warning against the attempts made by some to stir up controversy in the country over the language issue, the Prime Minister said that the BJP sees a reflection of Indian linguistic culture in each regional language and considers them worthy of worship. The PMs statement comes after the language issue became a point of outcry on social media, with high profile players such as Ajay Devgn and Kiccha Sudeep embroiled in arguments. Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addresses BJP Chintan Shivir national party officials in Jaipur on Friday | To express In his speech, Modi also attacked family-centric politics, saying that some parties have always survived for parivaar (family), which poses a threat to the country’s democracy. The BJP continuously fights against these family centered parties. If democracy is to be saved, democracy must be empowered and value-driven, then we must relentlessly fight against dynasty politics, he said. Describing the eight years of the BJP-led NDA government at the Dedicated Centre, Modi said the period is marked by balanced development, social justice and social security. The NDA government is dedicated to service, good governance and the welfare of the poor which realizes the expectations of farmers and the poor, the Prime Minister said. The BJP-led government after 2014 succeeded in restoring people’s trust in the government, its systems and its delivery mechanism, which was almost lost under the previous non-BJP government, he said, adding that just as the world is now looking at India with high expectations, the people of the country are looking at the BJP with confidence for a new India.

