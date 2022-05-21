Jokowi predicts cooking oil price of IDR 14,000 per liter in two weeks





President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) predicts that the national cooking oil price will reach the level of Rs 14,000 per liter within one to two weeks. He admitted that cooking oil policy was not an easy decision as it was influenced by high world prices. Jokowi said he checked the price of cooking oil at Muntilan market in Magelang. There he got information that the price of cooking oil is currently at Rs 14,500 per litre. “Tomorrow I want to check again on other markets. I think maybe in the next 1-2 weeks all markets will cost more or less like this,” President Jokowi said at the event. V Rakernas of the volunteer organization Projo, in Central Java, Saturday (21/5). ). Jokowi said the cooking oil issue was not an easy issue for the government to handle. Indeed, these raw materials are influenced by world prices “This cooking oil is not an easy business. Since the beginning of January, I have seen an increase, an increase, an increase, why? Just like other food prices, because the international price is high, the world price is high, all goods follow. in Europe, in America, the increase is high,” Jokowi said. He said he had issued various policies to bring down the price of cooking oil, but prices continued to rise. Until finally the president decides to stop exporting cooking oil. “But it is also a policy that is not easy. Once it is stopped, the price of FFBs (Fresh Fruit Bunches) for palm oil goes down, it goes down. Oil palm planters, workers oil palm, 17 million people. This country is thought to be easy, not easy,” he said. Besides farmers and palm oil workers, Jokowi said, the government is also thinking about state revenue from palm oil taxes, oil palm export duties, oil palm export and non-tax revenue. “It’s huge, even if the state budget really needs state revenue. So why didn’t we dare to stop exports for 4 months, also because of this. But this key has been reached. It’s in 1-2 weeks InsyaAllah whose name is bulk cooking oil will be priced at Rs 14,000,” President Jokowi said. He added that the price of cooking oil in Indonesia is much cheaper than in other countries. In Germany the price of cooking oil is IDR 47,000 per litre, in Singapore IDR 41,000 per liter and in America IDR 45,000 per litre. This means, he said, that Indonesia can still control inflation and rising prices. Even so, he asked the public to prepare to be frugal and frugal, in order to deal with the uncertainty of global conditions that are not yet clear and cannot be predicted when they will end. According to data from the Indonesian Palm Oil Association (GAPKI), national palm oil production in February 2022 is estimated at 3.8 million tonnes, down 9.3% from the 4 .2 million tons from the previous month.

