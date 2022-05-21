Ganjar accompanies Jokowi and helps traders in the Muntilan market





MAGELANG – Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo accompanied Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s working visit to Magelang on Saturday (21/5/2022). Ganjar joined President Jokowi’s blusukan, while helping traders in Muntilan market. Jokowi’s presence immediately thrilled thousands of traders and the public. They rushed to each other to shake hands and ask for a photo together. Not only Jokowi, Ganjar who was wearing a long-sleeved batik also didn’t escape the target. Merchants and locals jostle to shake Ganjar’s hand immediately selfie. “Mr. Jokowi, Mr. Ganjar, first photo, sir. Very tall I Mr. Ganjar, really brave (Very tall, Mr. Ganjar, very dashing),” cried the mothers of the market traders. Ganjar graciously serves them a selfie. From time to time he would ask about merchandise or health issues. “Dodolan napa drunk (what are you selling, lady) I hope it sells well (I hope it will sell). He was vaccinated (has not been vaccinated yet),” Ganjar asked the locals. “He has sir, he has tripled (already sir, already three times)”, they replied in unison. Ganjar also accompanied Jokowi during the distribution of basic necessities and social assistance to traders. When Jokowi ordered that the aid not be used to buy cell phones, Ganjar also reminded him. “Please don’t listen to me, buy a cell phone, lady (help is not buying a gadget, ma’am). To buy cooking oil, buy groceries and other basic needs,” Jokowi said and the aid recipients agreed. “I was actually going to buy her husband a cigarette (That’s right, later to buy her husband’s cigarettes),” joked Ganjar, greeted by laughter from the president. President Joko Widodo paid a working visit to Magelang accompanied by the Governor of Central Java. He carried out two agendas including providing assistance to traders in Muntilan market and delivering a speech at Projo’s national working meeting in Balkondes Ngargogondo, Borobudur region. During his visit to Muntilan market, Jokowi said the bulk cooking oil stock was safe. He found that the price of bulk cooking oil in the market was already Rs 14,500 per litre. “The cooking oil is safe, I checked in Muntilan market earlier, the stock was there and the price was Rp. 14,500 per litre. Tomorrow I will check in other markets and request that in the near future prices will be like this,” Jokowi said. (Central Java Public Relations) *ul

