Kiccha Sudeep Reacts to Prime Minister Modi’s View on Hindi vs Southern Language Debate

After Bollywood celebrities shared their thoughts on the language controversy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently weighed in on the ongoing debate. In a statement, he said the BJP sees a reflection of culture in every Indian language and considers every Indian language worthy of reverence.

“Giving priority to local languages ​​in the national education policy demonstrates our commitment to all regional languages. The BJP sees Indian languages ​​as the soul of Bharatiyata and the link to a better future for the country,” the BJP said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. And now Kiccha Sudeep has reacted to the Prime Minister’s stance on the language controversy.

KICCHA SUDEEP REACTS TO PM NARENDRA MODI’S COMMENT

In an interview with NDTV, Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep said he didn’t want to start any riot or debate by saying “Hindi is no longer our national language”. He further welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comment on the controversy.

“It happened without an agenda. It was an opinion that I expressed. It was an honor and a privilege to see certain lines come out of the Prime Minister’s mouth. Everyone who watches their tongue with respect and respect, it’s overwhelming to see him speak like that,” he told the outlet.

‘WARM WELCOME TO ALL LANGUAGES’

Kiccha Sudeep continued to say that everyone’s mother tongue has been respected with a few statements by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “It’s a warm welcome to all languages. I’m not just representing Kannada, I’m talking about…everyone’s mother tongue was honored today with these few statements from the Prime Minister and that’s that’s what I was getting at. We don’t see Narendra Modi as just a politician, we also see him as a leader,” Kiccha said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he will next be seen in Vikrant Rona.