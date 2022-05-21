Regarding the attitude during the presidential election of 2024, Jokowi to Projo: make no mistake and make no mistake





Responding to the formation of the KIB, NasDem General Secretary Johnny G. Plate said his party did not want to rush and be talkative in announcing the coalition. Plate pointed out that the NasDem must first organize a national working meeting, which will be held at the Jakarta Convention Center, from June 15 to 17, 2022. The national working meeting will then get a recommendation on who the candidate will wear. for 2024. “NasDem will hold the National Business Meeting from June 15-17, 2022 with the main objective of producing and submitting proposal recommendations for several presidential candidates in 2024 to the head of NasDem, to select and determine a presidential candidate and to form a presidential coalition with political parties in the coalition, according to the minimum requirement of a presidential threshold of 20%,” he explained. Johnny G Plate. Currently, NasDem is carrying out an ambitious screening from the village to the provincial level and the results will be presented at the national working meeting. “The bottom-up political process of selection goes from branch leadership to village/kelurahan level, sub-district leadership council to sub-district level, regional leadership council to district/town level to regional management council at DPW will be the one to voice this at the 15th National Working Meeting -June 17,” Jhonny explained. The plan is that NasDem will submit three names to be promoted as presidential candidates who will contest the 2024 general election to its general chairman, Surya Paloh. “Later we will recommend three presidential candidates to Pak Surya,” said Willy Aditya, chairman of the NasDem party’s DPP. According to him, later Surya Paloh will choose one of the names to become presidential candidate who will be carried by NasDem to fight in the 2024 elections. In addition to technical questions regarding the 2024 presidential election, Surya Paloh will also determine who is invited to form a coalition and join forces to participate in the 2024 election. “Later it will be handed over to Mr. Surya. Mr. Surya will determine who he chooses, and we will hand it over to Mr. Surya later because he will also build a coalition of support,” Willy said.

