Latest news on Russia and the war in Ukraine





Biden signs $40 billion for Ukraine aid on Asia trip President Joe Biden has signed legislation to support Ukraine with an additional US$40 billion in aid as the Russian invasion nears its fourth month. The legislation, which was passed by Congress with bipartisan support, reinforces US commitment to Ukraine at a time of uncertainty about the future of the war. Ukraine has successfully defended kyiv and Russia has refocused its offensive on the east of the country, but US officials warn of the potential for a protracted conflict. The funding is intended to support Ukraine until September, and it dwarfs an earlier emergency measure that provided $13.6 billion. The new legislation will provide $20 billion in military assistance, ensuring a steady flow of advanced weapons that have been used to hold back Russian advances. There is also $8 billion in general economic support, $5 billion to address global food shortages that could result from the collapse of Ukrainian agriculture, and more than $1 billion to help refugees. Biden signed the measure under unusual circumstances. Because he is in the middle of a trip to Asia, a US official brought a copy of the bill on a commercial flight to Seoul for the president to sign, according to a White House official. Associated Press

Zelenskyy submits formal proposal on Russian compensation Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has offered a formal deal with allies outlining how to get compensation from Russia for the immense damage it caused Ukraine with its invasion. “We invite partner countries to sign a multilateral agreement and create a mechanism to ensure that everyone who has suffered from Russian actions can receive compensation for all losses suffered,” Zelenskyy said in a video address on Friday. Under such an agreement, Russian funds and assets in countries that are part of the agreement would be confiscated and allocated to a compensation fund. The Ukrainian president has announced that he will address the World Economic Forum in Davos on May 23. Ole Jensen | Getty Images News | Getty Images “It would be fair. And Russia will feel the brunt of every missile, every bomb, every shell it threw at us,” he said, stressing that such a mechanism would prove that countries acting as invaders should pay for their aggressiveness. Several countries are considering changing their laws to allow the redistribution of seized foreign assets to compensate war victims or to rebuild countries after war. Canada has already said that it will change its laws to allow this. Natasha Tourak

Boris Johnson spoke to Turkey’s Erdogan about NATO concerns Britain’s Boris Johnson spoke with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday, focusing on cooperation between their two countries and the war in Ukraine. Johnson raised the issue of Turkey’s opposition to Sweden’s and Finland’s NATO membership applications, and ‘encouraged’ Erdogan to work with both countries and NATO leaders to respond to his concerns, according to a statement from the British government. The 30-member alliance will meet in Madrid in June. Sweden and Finland have taken the decision to seek NATO membership, which would mean a significant expansion of the alliance along Russia’s western border, as both countries reassess their security amid Russia’s war in Ukraine. NATO requires unanimous consent to admit new members, and so far Turkey is the only state to stand in the way, citing Nordic states’ support for Kurdish groups that Ankara calls terrorists. Natasha Tourak

US, other countries walk out of Asia-Pacific economic cooperation meeting amid Russian minister’s speech Representatives from the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Japan leave a meeting of ministers at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in Bangkok, Thailand. The walkout took place as Russian Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov was speaking, in protest against the Russian military offensive in Ukraine. The act was “an expression of disapproval of Russia’s unlawful war of aggression in Ukraine and its economic impact in the APEC region,” a diplomat quoted by Reuters said. Natasha Tourak

Russia uses Syrian-style ‘scouting strike’ tactics, but may not have enough drones for it: UK MoD Russia is using “reconnaissance strike” tactics it previously used in Syria, finding targets via reconnaissance drones and then hitting them with aircraft or artillery. But Russia is “likely experiencing a shortage of suitable reconnaissance drones for the task, which is exacerbated by limitations on its domestic manufacturing capacity resulting from the sanctions,” the UK Ministry of Defense wrote in its daily intelligence update. on Twitter. Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have played a key role for both sides in the Russian-Ukrainian war, but suffer from a high attrition rate, the ministry wrote, as they are frequently shot down or electronically jammed. “If Russia continues to lose drones at its current rate, the intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities of Russian forces will be further degraded, negatively impacting operational effectiveness,” the ministry wrote. Natasha Tourak

End of siege of Ukrainian steel plant in Mariupol, Russia seeks control of Donbass A view shows the Azovstal Steelworks during the Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, May 20, 2022. Alexander Ermoshenko | Reuters The last Ukrainian forces locked in the devastated Azovstal steelworks of Mariupol have surrendered, the Russian Defense Ministry says, ending the most destructive siege of the war as Moscow struggles to cement control of the Donbass region . Hours before Russia’s announcement on Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the steel mill’s last defenders had been told by the Ukrainian military they could get out and save their lives. Russia said there were 531 members of the last group who had dropped out. “The territory of the Azovstal Metallurgical Plant (…) has been completely liberated,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that a total of 2,439 defenders had surrendered in recent days. The Ukrainians did not immediately confirm these figures. Russia also launched what appeared to be a major assault to seize the last territory under Ukrainian control in Luhansk province, one of two provinces in southeastern Ukraine that Moscow proclaims as independent states. Reuters

US state officials urge Russia to grant access to detained US citizens A close up of Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury at practice and media availability during the 2021 WNBA Finals on October 11, 2021 at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Michael Gonzales | National Basketball Association | Getty Images The State Department called on the Kremlin to grant “consistent and expeditious consular access” to all US citizens detained in Russia. “One-time visits are not enough, and we will continue to call on Moscow to meet its commitments under the Vienna Convention for consistent and timely access as well,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said. during a daily press briefing. Price said a US consular officer was allowed to visit detained WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday. “The consular officer found that she continued to do as well as could be expected in these extremely difficult circumstances. But again, our message is clear and simple, we continue to insist that the Russia allows consistent and timely consular access to all detained U.S. citizens,” Price added. In February, the Olympian was arrested for drug trafficking after a search of her luggage at Sheremetyevo International Airport near Moscow found vaping cartridges containing cannabis oil, Russian authorities said. . The offense could carry a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. Amanda Macias

Finnish gas supply from Russia will be cut from Saturday A photo taken on May 12, 2022 shows pipes at Gasum’s factory in Raikkola, Imatra, Finland. Vesa Moilanen | AFP | Getty Images Gasum, Finland’s state-owned gas wholesaler, said in a statement that natural gas imports from Russia would be halted on Saturday. “As of tomorrow, during the next summer season, Gasum will supply natural gas to its customers from other sources via the Balticconnector gas pipeline. Gasum’s gas filling stations in the gas network area will continue to operate as normal” , Gasum CEO Mika Wiljanen said in a statement. . “It is very regrettable that deliveries of natural gas under our supply contract are now interrupted. However, we have prepared carefully for this situation and provided that there are no disruptions on the network gas transport, we will be able to supply all our customers with gas in the months to come.” Gasum gave no reason for this decision, but Finland also reportedly refused to pay for Russian gas in rubles. It also comes just two days after Finland formally applied for NATO membership. Read the full story here. Matt Clinch

