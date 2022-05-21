Imran Khan’s sexist remarks on Maryam Nawaz divide Twitter





Former Prime Minister Imran Khan annoyed many on Friday after a clip of him taking a punch at PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif at a rally in Multan went viral on social media . In the aforementioned clip, the PTI president said she might annoy her husband by repeating his name during his political speeches.

“Someone sent me an excerpt from Maryam’s speech…Maryam took my name over and over with so much passion that she should be careful…it might annoy her husband,” Khan remarked as the applause of the participants.

Shortly after his statements, many decried Khan’s misogynistic comments.

Imran Khan is reduced to mocking BB’s son and insinuating sexual references to NS’s daughter.

That’s what happens when you fail in your own family life. No proper relationship with his own children and a different woman every few years.

— Ayesha Ijaz Khan (@ayeshaijazkhan) May 20, 2022

Not cool Imran Khan. I know noons have said and done worse but you are Imran Khan. You are better than them. All of this is below you.

– Amar. (MAmmar_AliKhan) May 20, 2022

Imran Khan’s sexiest and misogynistic sexual remarks and innuendos are the making of a very very sick society. It has ill effects – men like him are the moral decay of our society today. How can anyone support or choose this man to lead us? It is deeply disturbing and dangerous.

— Maheen Ghani (@maheenghani_) May 20, 2022

Imran Khan once said that men are not robots, they see a woman take their name, they decide she must be inside them

— Husn Hai Suhana (@Fatmounh) May 20, 2022

No matter what the other parties have done, if you compare that to justify Imran Khan’s comments, how is he the better option? its time pakis are learning that democracy does not mean blind support. Imran Khan’s statement is false, as are those of PML-N against Benazir Bhutto.

— zay (@hystwhoreical) May 21, 2022

I heard about the joke that Imran Khan made about Maryam Nawaz Sharif and I think it did not suit Imran Khan. I have been told that Imran Khan’s opponents have made rude remarks about his wife on several occasions. Yet Imran Khan must not stoop to their level. Honor must be kept out of politics.

— Turgay Evren (@TurgayEvren1) May 20, 2022

Women in Pakistan already face an obscene degree of sexualization and innuendo every time they enter politics. For someone with IK’s platform to insinuate that a female politician desires it because she politically opposes him is to encourage such mass harassment. https://t.co/g1tcOiUtQ0

— Ammar Rashid (@AmmarRashidT) May 20, 2022

Khan says something misogynistic. PTI supporters: where were you all when PML-N did the same thing? The PMLN leaders are saying something misogynistic. PMLN: IK said something even worse.

And the cycle continues. No female leader of any party is safe from such disgusting language in this country.

— Ali (@Bhuut_) May 20, 2022

Sometimes you can just criticize something Imran Khan said without asking everyone to criticize everything someone said in the political history of Pakistan.

— Aimun (@bluemagicboxes) May 20, 2022

Imran Khan’s comments on Maryam Nawaz Sharif are not only repugnant, they are dangerous. The message it sends to men and boys is that personal attacks on women are okay. That women do not deserve respect, dignity and power.

— Benazir Shah (@Benazir_Shah) May 20, 2022

However, Khan also found support in some followers who released old clips of PML-N leaders sharing embarrassing comments about him and his wife, Bushra Bibi.

I have seen @MaryamNSharif hurl abuse, false allegations, name calling, prolonged and consistent at @ImranKhanPTI every jalsa. One line retort and she pulled out the feminist card bleating and crying. I am a feminist, I believe that men and women are equal. If you give, be ready to receive.

— Sara Taseer (@sarataseer) May 20, 2022

How dare the PML-N play the victim card with Imran Khan’s statements regarding Maryam Nawaz. May the PML-N forget their misogynistic behavior towards Benazir Bhutto, Bushra Bibi, Jemima Khan, my mother and so many other women!

— Shayan Ali (@ShayanA2307) May 20, 2022

Selective outrage is bad, if your mouth wasn’t foaming when Imran Khan’s wife, Murad Saeed’s sisters, Shireen Mazari were attacked, sit down and stop!

— Adeel Raja (@adeelraja) May 20, 2022

Everyone who disparages Imran Khan for his remarks about Maryam Nawaz, where were you when PMLN was distributing fake photos of Benazir Bhutto, when Jemima was personally attacked for decades and when Bushra Bibi was personally attacked for years?#MultanJalsa #_____

— Eman Tahir Sadiq (@EmanTahirSadiq) May 20, 2022

Besides the tweeps, several politicians have also called out the former prime minister for his recent comments. Former chairman and co-chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Asif Ali Zardari, while condemning Khan’s remarks about Maryam, said one should not stoop so low in politics. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the language used against Maryam was regrettable and the whole nation, especially women, condemns it. Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb also condemned the former prime minister’s remarks in her tweet.

Do you have something to add to the story? Share it in the comments below.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2357646/misogyny-v-selective-criticism-imran-khans-sexist-remarks-about-maryam-nawaz-divide-twitter The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

