Poll reveals how Missourians view a Biden/Trump presidential rematch





SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) – Missourians would vote for Donald Trump over Joe Biden if a presidential election were held today, according to an exclusive poll.

Among Missouri adults who took part in the SurveyUSA poll, 49% say they strongly disapprove of the job Biden is doing as president. In addition, 13% somewhat disapprove, 21% somewhat approve and 12% strongly approve. Only 4% say they don’t know whether they approve or disapprove of the work Biden is doing.

When pollsters asked whether respondents approved or disapproved of the way Mike Parson was doing as governor, 12% said they strongly approved, 35% said they somewhat approved, 18% somewhat disapproved , 21% strongly disapproved and 13% were unsure.

Respondents were then asked whether they approved or disapproved of Josh Hawley’s work as a US senator. 19% say they totally agree, 20% somewhat agree, 13% somewhat disagree, 28% strongly disagree and 20% say they are unsure.

The poll’s final question asked whether Trump and Biden should run against each other in 2024 for the president they would vote for. 50% say they would vote for Trump, 35% say they would vote for Biden and 15% are undecided.

About the Survey The SurveyUSA survey was conducted exclusively for gray television stations (KMOV-TV in St. Louis, KCTV-TV in Kansas City, KYTV-TV in Springfield, KFVS-TV in Cape Girardeau, Mo., WGEM -TV in Quincy, Illinois; KYOU-TV in Ottumwa, Iowa), KRCG-TV in Jefferson City, and KOAM-TV in Pittsburg, Kan.

SurveyUSA surveyed 2,175 Missouri adults online May 11-15, 2022, using a sample provided by Lucid Holdings LLC of New Orleans.

Of the adults, 1,782 were identified as being registered to vote. Of the registered voters, 642 were determined by SurveyUSA to be likely to vote in the August 2 Republican primary; 500 have been determined to be eligible to vote in the Aug. 2 Democratic primary; 1,412 have been determined to be eligible to vote in the November 8 general election.

The group of adult survey respondents was weighted according to US Census targets for gender, age, race, education, and property.

