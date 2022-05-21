Chinese dissident artist shows support for Ukraine in new artwork





PRAGUE, May 21 (Reuters) – Chinese dissident artist known as Badiucao shows his support for Ukraine in a new work presented in Prague, while taking aim at Russian and Chinese leaders. The Chinese-born cartoonist and political artist, who goes by a pseudonym and has drawn comparisons to graffiti artist Banksy, is showing six paintings about the war in Ukraine collectively titled “The Kyiv Butterfly Effect” at Prague’s DOX Gallery. The paintings include one of a tank with the “Z” sign used by Russian forces on their armored vehicles, and a girl in Ukrainian folk costume putting a sunflower in the tank’s barrel. Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register There is also a portrait combining the images of Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, while another coin depicts Xi breastfeeding Putin. “Most of the work is dedicated to very brave Ukrainian fighters and civilians,” Badiucao told Reuters. “But of course it indicates who is responsible for the war, who is the criminal behind it.” The paintings are part of an exhibition called “MADe IN CHINA”, which also includes some of Badiucao’s earliest works in which he addressed human rights and other issues in China and elsewhere. The exhibition by the artist, who now lives in Australia, has already prompted an official protest from the Chinese Embassy in Prague, said DOX curator Michaela Silpochova. “They called directly on my mobile phone and asked not to hold this exhibition because, as they said, it will damage relations between the Czech Republic and China and will deeply affect their sensitivity,” she said. declared. The Chinese Embassy did not respond to an emailed request for comment. Russia calls its invasion of Ukraine a “special operation” to rid the country of fascists – a claim that kyiv and its Western allies are a baseless pretext for unprovoked war. The “MADe IN CHINA” exhibition runs until August 28. Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Jiri Skacel, writing by Jan Lopatka, editing by Susan Fenton Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/chinese-dissident-artist-shows-support-ukraine-new-work-2022-05-21/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos