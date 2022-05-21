Partygate scandal: UK opposition demands Boris Johnson to ‘urgently explain’ secret meeting with Sue Gray





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been asked by the country’s opposition Labor Party to ‘urgently explain’ why he ‘secretly’ met with senior civil servant Sue Gray to discuss the report of an inquiry into the holiday who are breaking the lockdown in Downing Street. Notably, London police said their investigation into the ‘Partygate’ scandal had been completed and a final wave of fines had also been issued (126 fines), but no more for the Prime Minister. In a report on Friday, Sky News said Johnson and Gray discussed “where Ms Gray thought the Metropolitan Police were with the investigation”. Meanwhile, a BBC report mentioned that they discussed posting photos in its final report. READ ALSO | UK classifies two types of Omicron variants of Covid as variants of concern Sky added that No10 confirmed on Friday that a meeting had taken place, but did not disclose details. As quoted by the outlet, a Number 10 spokesman said: ‘The Prime Minister commissioned the inquiry led by Sue Gray and has been clear throughout that it should be completely independent. ‘As he reiterated today, the decision on what and when to publish is entirely up to the investigation team and he will respond to Parliament once it is complete,’ the source added. Meanwhile, Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner raised questions as she asked Johnson to ‘urgently explain’ the ‘secret meeting’. She tweeted: “Public confidence in the process is already depleted and people deserve to know the truth. This is a Prime Minister unable to take responsibility for the rotten culture he has created in Downing Street or for do the decent thing. The Sue Gray report must be released in full and with all accompanying evidence.” On the other hand, Johnson said that once the report is published, he would respond to parliament. READ ALSO | ZBurger, Rusburger or Nashmak? Russians are looking for a new name for McDonald’s The Prime Minister must explain why he held a secret meeting with Sue Gray to discuss her report when he claimed her investigation was completely independent. The report must be published in its entirety – with all accompanying evidence. The public deserves the truth.https://t.co/QCmpgnRyF9 Angela Rayner (@AngelaRayner) May 20, 2022 WATCH WION LIVE HERE You can now write for wionews.com and be part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

