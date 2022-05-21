“Your safety is equal to ours”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan pledged on Friday to provide all necessary support to bolster Pakistan’s military infrastructure, adding that the South Asian country’s security is “equal” to that of Turkey.

In a video message sent to the launching ceremony of the third ship of the MILGEM Ada-class corvette, a joint venture between Turkey and Pakistan, Erdoan said: “The production process of all these ships, which are equipped with the systems of modern weapons and sensors developed by our country, is proceeding as planned.

The third ship, named Badr, was launched at Karachi Shipyard in the Pakistani port city in a ceremony attended by Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Pakistani Defense Minister Muhammad Israr Tareen and other officials.

In July 2018, the Pakistan Navy signed a contract for the acquisition of four MILGEM-class ships with the Turkish state defense company ASFAT. According to the plan, two corvettes are to be built in Turkey and the next two in Pakistan, which also involves technology transfer.

The Turkish leader said deliveries of the ships, which will be able to perform all sorts of military tasks, from air defense to underwater defence, will be made every six months starting from August 2023.

Emphasizing the deep-rooted historical ties between Turkey and Pakistan, Erdoan said the project is one of the most concrete and recent examples of this, expressing hope that the project is “a sign harbinger of greater cooperation”.

He said that Pakistan is the country with the most strategic location in South Asia, and said, “Throughout history, this region has been the apple of the eyes of the world with its culture and richness. old. Pakistan and its people have a special place for us.

Erdoan also stressed the need to provide all means of support to bolster Pakistan’s military infrastructure, “whose security, stability and prosperity we consider equal to ours.”

The other ship in the project, named Kaibar, is to be launched in Istanbul in September, he said.

MILGEM vessels are 99 meters (325 feet) long with a displacement capacity of 24.00 tons and can travel at a speed of 29 nautical miles. Anti-submarine combat frigates can be hidden from radars.

In October 2019, Erdoan, together with former Pakistani Navy Admiral Chief Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, cut the metal plate of the first MILGEM Ada-class corvette during a ceremony in Istanbul.

In January 2021, the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan issued a joint statement to support each country’s respective ambitions in Nagorno-Karabakh, Cyprus and the Eastern Mediterranean, as well as in the Jammu and Kashmir.

The three countries have deeply integrated their intelligence and military structures and jointly pursue common foreign policy goals that directly challenge the sovereignty of Greece and Cyprus.

This finally culminated in September 2021 with the Three Brothers 2021 joint military exercises.

Speaking at the exercises, the heads of the Turkish and Pakistani delegations, Lt. Col. Kursat Konuk and Lt. Col. Aamir Shahzad, said the bond of friendship between their nations and armies would stand the test of the time in a rapidly changing global environment. .

They added that the three brothers will come closer together as reliable regional partners and collaborators despite international political changes.

Yet, even before the Three Brothers exercise, the Pakistani Chief of General Staff, General Nadeem Raza, had declared in the spring of 2021 that: When I come to Turkey, the Cyprus question is on the agenda, whereas when you come, Kashmir is on the agenda.

Long live Pakistan-Turkey friendship, he added.

Islamabad was the first after Ankara to recognize the so-called Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, an illegal entity attempting to legitimize the Turkish occupation of Northern Cyprus.

Islamabad only withdrew its recognition after significant pressure from the international community, but that does not mean it does not continue to cooperate with the illegal entity in other ways.