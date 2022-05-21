Donald Trump faces $250,000 fine as contempt fine deadline approaches





Donald Trump faces a $250,000 fine, the looming deadline for him to meet a number of judge-imposed demands after he was found in contempt of court for failing to comply with a subpoena.

On April 25, New York Judge Arthur Engoron charged the former president with contempt for failing to fully cooperate with Attorney General Letitia James’ civil investigation into allegations of tax evasion by the Trump Organization.

Trump was fined $10,000 daily until he either complied with the subpoena or could convince the judge that his company lacked the documents requested by the office of James.

On May 11, Engoron released Trump from the court order on the condition that he pay a $110,000 fine and meet a number of other conditions by May 20.

Donald Trump speaks during a press conference in the Rose Garden of the White House on June 05, 2020 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Criteria that Trump was told he must meet in addition to paying the fine include providing details of the Trump Organization’s records retention and destruction policy, as well as more details on document searches. led by his team.

A review of documents and affidavits submitted by Trump’s team must also be reviewed by a third party.

If Trump doesn’t pay the $110,000, Engoron would reinstate the contempt order and retroactively apply the $10,000 daily fine, meaning he now faces a $250,000 fine if he doesn’t. not comply with the subpoena by Friday.

Trump was not asked to pay the full cost of the fines on May 11, which would have amounted to $160,000, because his lawyers had submitted 66 pages of court documents on May 6 to show they were trying to locate the records. subpoenaed, Politico reported.

Engoron has previously criticized Trump’s brief affidavit explaining why the daily fines should be issued for not having the necessary documents as “completely devoid of any useful detail.”

“It does not specify where it kept its files, how its files were stored in the normal course of its business, who had access to those files, what, if any, was the retention policy for those files, and most importantly, where he thinks these files are currently located,” Engoron wrote in a ruling.

In a statement after the judge told Trump to pay the $110,000 fine and meet other conditions by May 20, James said: “For years, Mr. Trump and the Trump Organization attempted to thwart our legal investigation, but today’s decision makes it clear that no one can escape responsibility.

“We will continue to enforce the law and seek answers as part of this investigation.”

Trump and James have been contacted for comment.

