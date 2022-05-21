‘You have brought pride and glory to India’: PM Modi interacts with India’s 2021 Deaflympics contingent





New Delhi | News desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Indian contingent on Saturday May 21 after their best performance ever at the recently concluded Deaflympics 2021 where they won 16 medals including eight gold. Tweeting photos of his interaction with the Deaflympics contingent, Prime Minister Modi said, “I will never forget the interaction with our champions who brought pride and glory to India at the Deaflympics. The athletes shared their experiences and I could see the passion and determination in them. Best wishes to all.” “It is thanks to our champions that this time the Deaflympics were the best for India!” he added. #LOOK | PM Modi interacts with hard of hearing and hard of hearing wrestler Virender Singh during interaction with Indian Deaflympics 2021 contingent pic.twitter.com/7U1NEoquXs ANI (@ANI)

May 21, 2022 Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the meeting to interact with the Indian contingent at his residence. The meeting started Saturday at 9:30 a.m. Ahead of the meeting, Prime Minister Modi announced the news and tweeted “Looking forward to interacting with the Indian contingent at the Deaflympics at 9.30am. The entire contingent created history and brought smiles to everyone’s faces. Indians.” #InPics | PM @Narendra Modithe interaction with the #Deaflympics quota pic.twitter.com/PIpn7Pmzg6 Jagran English (@JagranEnglish)

May 21, 2022 “I will never forget the interaction with our champions who made India proud and glorious in #Deaflympics. The athletes shared their experiences and I could see the passion and determination in them. My best wishes to all”, PM tweets @Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/NNMGN6g9HA Jagran English (@JagranEnglish)

May 21, 2022 Deaflympics 2021 took place at the main Festa da Uva pavilion in the city of Caxias do Sul in southern Brazil. The quadrennial event began May 1 and ended May 15 with approximately 2,100 athletes from 72 countries participating in the Games. India had sent a contingent of 65 athletes who competed in 11 sports disciplines as the country recorded its best performance at the Deaflympics winning 16 medals including eight gold, one silver and seven bronze. For the first time ever, India’s Deaflympics team finished among the event’s top 10 nations with 16 medals, a huge leap from just five in 2017. In Brazil, the Indian contingent won in five of 11 sports disciplines. India’s previous record came in Sofia in 1993 with seven medals, including five gold and two bronze. (With ANI, PTI inputs) Posted by:

Sugandha Jha

