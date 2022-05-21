Zardari slams Imran for his misogynistic remarks about Maryam





Former Chairman and Co-Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Asif Ali Zardari, while condemning former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s remarks about the Vice President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N ), Maryam Nawaz, said that one should not stoop so low in politics.

Mocking Maryam at a rally in Multan earlier today, Imran said she might annoy her husband by repeating her name during his political speeches.

“Someone sent me an excerpt from Maryam’s speech…Maryam repeatedly took my name with so much passion that she should be careful…it might annoy her husband,” he said. added.

PTI President #ImranKhan mocked PML-N Vice President #MaryamNawaz by implying that she must be obsessed with him to utter his name so enthusiastically during her political speeches. The president went on to say that if she’s not careful, her husband might get “jealous” pic.twitter.com/kmD1UoMkju

— La Tribune Express (@etribune) May 20, 2022

“Honourable people who have mothers and sisters in their homes do not use such language,” the former president said in a statement.

“I would like someone to write a ‘personal observation’ letter this time also to the Chief Justice and take note of it.”

Shehbaz Sharif said the language used against Maryam was regrettable and the whole nation, especially women, condemns it.

Imran Khan’s crimes against the country and the nation cannot be concealed by expressing such remarks, he said, adding that what better can be expected from those who could not uphold the sanctity of the Prophet’s Mosque (PSL).

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said Imran Khan did not know how to respect sisters and mothers.

“On behalf of the state of Medina, he does things that you don’t even see in the dirtiest societies in the world,” he added.

Home Minister Rana Sanaullah said Imran Khan disrespected all women in Pakistan by making such remarks about Maryam. “It proves his character and his bad upbringing…this lazy guy was our prime minister for four years and kept spreading dirt,” he added.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb also condemned the former prime minister’s remarks in her tweet.

