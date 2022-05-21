khan: Imran Khan owes an apology not only to Maryam but to all women: Pak rights group





ISLAMABAD: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) harshly criticized former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday after he made a sexist comment against Pakistani Muslim League Vice President Maryam Nawaz during his rally in Multan who caused outrage in the country. . Harshly criticizing Imran, the rights group said Imran Khan’s despicable remarks about Maryam at the PTI’s Multan rally had “proved the depths of misogyny”. “It is simply unacceptable that the political narrative is collapsing into such blatant intolerance and sexism,” the HRCP said in a tweet. “Mr. Khan is a national leader. He must learn to have national conversations with his political rivals. He owes an apology not only to Ms. Sharif but to all women,” the group added. Earlier, while addressing the Multan gathering, Imran Khan, quoting Maryam Nawaz’s Sargodha gathering, said, “In that speech, she spoke my name with such passion that I would like to tell her , Maryam, please be careful, your husband might get upset because you keep repeating my name.” After his comment went viral, politicians, journalists and members of civil society across Pakistan criticized Khan for his “sexist and misogynistic” statement. Taking to Twitter, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who also happens to be Nawaz’s paternal uncle, expressed strong disapproval of Imran Khan’s statement and said the entire nation, especially women , should strongly condemn the “deplorable language used against the daughter of the nation”. Maryam Nawaz.” “Your crimes against the country and the nation cannot be hidden under your humble humor. How can those who cannot respect the sanctity of Masjid Nabawi (PBUH) respect the honor of someone’s mothers, sisters and daughters? Sharif tweeted. “Imran is the first person in history to fall into this abyss of rudeness as the leader of a party. His party came out to make a nation but spoiled the morals of the people instead. To Allah we belong and to Him we shall belong. return,” he added. Condemning the derogatory language used by the PTI chairman, former president Asif Ali Zardari said that “Those who have mothers and sisters at home do not use such language against other women.” “Please don’t stoop so low in the name of politics,” he added.

