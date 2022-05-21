Thirty people, including Boris Johnson, have warned about the contents of Sue Gray’s Partygate report

Most of the letters informing people of the contents of the report are believed to have been sent on Thursday – the same day the Metropolitan Police concluded their Partygate investigation after more than 100 fines

The prime minister is among 30 people who will be contacted about the content of Sue Gray’s Partygate report.

Most of the letters are believed to have been sent on Thursday – the same day the Metropolitan Police concluded their Partygate investigation after more than 100 fines.

Boris Johnson is expected to be among them, but on Friday evening there was no update on whether he had received the letter.

It is understood that Ms Gray and the Prime Minister had at least one meeting regarding the progress of the report while it was being drafted – but the content was not discussed.















Picture: Getty Images)



It is important to note that not everyone contacted by the Cabinet Office will necessarily be named or otherwise identified in the report.

It could mean that their actions are referenced because they are relevant to the narrative of a particular event.

It is understood that the investigators will not include all the details of the report in the letter, but will cover only “essential” content.

It comes as Mr Johnson insisted he would not seek to block names appearing in the senior officials’ report and said he looked forward to seeing its contents very soon.















Picture: PRU/AFP via Getty Images)



The prime minister said he was very grateful for the Mets investigation, which resulted in 126 fines.

The report is believed to be released early next week.

On reports that the Prime Minister had met Ms Gray during the drafting process, a No 10 spokesperson said: The Prime Minister has commissioned the inquiry led by Sue Gray and has made it clear that it should be completely independent.

As he reiterated today, the decision on what and when to publish rests entirely with the investigative team and he will respond to Parliament once it is complete.















Picture: UK PARLIAMENT/AFP via Getty Imag)



There have been calls to Scotland Yard to explain how Mr Johnson was only fined once, on his 56th birthday in June 2020, when indoor mixing was banned.

Former Director of Public Prosecutions Lord Ken Macdonald warned it was very difficult for us to disentangle exactly how the police investigation unfolded and how fair it was.

He told BBC Radio 4s Today: I think without the police providing an explanation for this it is very difficult for us to understand why they have come to the conclusions they have reached.

The Met declined to identify anyone in its survey of 460,000 people.

Mr Johnson, his wife Carrie Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak were all fined for the birthday party.

But the two Johnsons were told by police they faced no further action, according to Downing Street, and Mr Sunak was not given an additional fine.

The Met said 28 people had received between two and five fines.