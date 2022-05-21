Politics
Thirty people, including Boris Johnson, have warned about the contents of Sue Gray’s Partygate report
Most of the letters informing people of the contents of the report are believed to have been sent on Thursday – the same day the Metropolitan Police concluded their Partygate investigation after more than 100 fines
Video unavailable
The prime minister is among 30 people who will be contacted about the content of Sue Gray’s Partygate report.
Most of the letters are believed to have been sent on Thursday – the same day the Metropolitan Police concluded their Partygate investigation after more than 100 fines.
Boris Johnson is expected to be among them, but on Friday evening there was no update on whether he had received the letter.
It is understood that Ms Gray and the Prime Minister had at least one meeting regarding the progress of the report while it was being drafted – but the content was not discussed.
(
Picture:
Getty Images)
It is important to note that not everyone contacted by the Cabinet Office will necessarily be named or otherwise identified in the report.
It could mean that their actions are referenced because they are relevant to the narrative of a particular event.
It is understood that the investigators will not include all the details of the report in the letter, but will cover only “essential” content.
It comes as Mr Johnson insisted he would not seek to block names appearing in the senior officials’ report and said he looked forward to seeing its contents very soon.
(
Picture:
PRU/AFP via Getty Images)
The prime minister said he was very grateful for the Mets investigation, which resulted in 126 fines.
The report is believed to be released early next week.
On reports that the Prime Minister had met Ms Gray during the drafting process, a No 10 spokesperson said: The Prime Minister has commissioned the inquiry led by Sue Gray and has made it clear that it should be completely independent.
As he reiterated today, the decision on what and when to publish rests entirely with the investigative team and he will respond to Parliament once it is complete.
(
Picture:
UK PARLIAMENT/AFP via Getty Imag)
There have been calls to Scotland Yard to explain how Mr Johnson was only fined once, on his 56th birthday in June 2020, when indoor mixing was banned.
Former Director of Public Prosecutions Lord Ken Macdonald warned it was very difficult for us to disentangle exactly how the police investigation unfolded and how fair it was.
He told BBC Radio 4s Today: I think without the police providing an explanation for this it is very difficult for us to understand why they have come to the conclusions they have reached.
The Met declined to identify anyone in its survey of 460,000 people.
Mr Johnson, his wife Carrie Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak were all fined for the birthday party.
But the two Johnsons were told by police they faced no further action, according to Downing Street, and Mr Sunak was not given an additional fine.
The Met said 28 people had received between two and five fines.
Read more
Read more
Sources
2/ https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/thirty-people-including-boris-johnson-27025317
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Zardari slams Imran for his misogynistic remarks about Maryam May 21, 2022
- Another Bollywood rejection for NTR30 May 21, 2022
- Golden State Warriors ‘MVP’ Kevon Looney fuels classic third-quarter barrage to win Game 2 May 21, 2022
- Pete Davidson set to quit Saturday Night Live Baltimore Sun May 21, 2022
- Google could supplement the aging chip of the Pixel Watch with a coprocessor and ample RAM and storage May 21, 2022