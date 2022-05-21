Sweden and Finland bid to join NATO much to Russia’s surprise and chagrin | News, Sports, Jobs

Two other members of the European Union have formally applied for NATO membership, after their national legislatures voted overwhelmingly to join the alliance after decades of determined neutrality.

Sweden and Finland are not shoo-ins, however. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has indicated his opposition to the admission of the two Nordic nations to NATO due to their alleged insensitivity to Turkey’s security concerns over Kurdish terrorism.

Some observers expect this to be resolved after negotiations and water softeners for Turkey, but Sweden and Finland may be blackballed.

Nevertheless, by simply submitting their candidacies to NATO, the Swedes and Finns demonstrated the vast change in attitude towards European security wrought by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s reckless attempt to subjugate Ukraine, a sovereign neighboring nation and independent.

The invasion was, by all accounts, a disaster for the Russian army as well as for the Ukrainian civilian population. While Russia has devastated Ukrainian cities and industrial infrastructure, committing war crimes along the way, it has also provoked crippling sanctions from virtually the entire West. Russia’s isolation runs deep and will likely outlast Putin in power.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has vigorously and resolutely supported Ukraine’s war effort while avoiding the direct involvement of US troops or NATO – which involvement, he has told several times, would invite an escalation towards a catastrophic situation. “third world war” in Europe.

U.S. intelligence has reportedly been widely shared with the Ukrainian government since at least the day before Russia’s invasion, and this may be behind some of the Ukrainian military’s most astonishing feats to date, such as the sinking of the Russian Black Sea flagship, the Moskva, and artillery strikes. who killed several Russian generals in Ukraine.

So far, Biden has drawn an extremely fine line, avoiding a direct military confrontation with the Russians while doing everything possible to amplify the damage Ukraine is causing to the Russian military. In this light, the enlargement of NATO to two new members, one with an extended border with Russia, only serves to accentuate the weakness of Russia and the madness of Putin’s scheme.

In all of this, Biden has sought to bolster Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s stature as his country’s protector while pushing back against Zelenskyy’s most provocative demands – such as establishing a no-fly zone over of Ukraine, which Biden rightly deems to be a red line not to be crossed.

Yet the United States and other NATO allies have provided Ukraine with critical weapons and technology, including devastating artillery systems. Even more critical in the collective defense of Ukraine and its civilian population will likely be the massive U.S. Lend-Lease weapons package just passed by Congress.

Biden has therefore delivered more than tough talk in his determination to avoid direct military confrontation with Russia – and he has done so while effectively managing the threat of nuclear escalation.

Indeed, Putin and his cronies have repeatedly hinted that Russia would agree to the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine. And in April, Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council and former Russian president and prime minister, warned that if Sweden and Finland joined NATO, Russia would deploy nuclear and hypersonic missiles to its enclave on the Baltic. The Swedes and Finns were unimpressed, and this week Putin backtracked on the idea that Russia cared about its NATO ambitions.

The prospect of two relatively minor members of the European Union joining NATO may prove to have little bearing on the larger picture of global security.

But it has apparently caught Putin’s attention to the point where he understands his best interest is to find a peaceful way out.

In the meantime, Biden deserves credit for securing bipartisan Congressional approval of military aid to Ukraine that could ultimately lead to peace talks rather than that World War III he warns of.

Jules Witcover’s latest book is “The American Vice Presidency: From Irrelevance to Power”, published by Smithsonian Books. You can respond to this column at [email protected]