Truth Social now has a web app, still not on Android





Get ready to see a lot more Donald Trump on social media. Truth Social is no longer siled behind an iOS-only mobile app.

Trump’s alternative social network, Truth Social, sent a notification to its current iOS app users on Friday notifying them that a web-based version of the platform is now available.

Truth Social push notification announcement about web app launch. Credit: Mashable screenshot

“TELL ALL YOUR FRIENDS,” the Truth Social notification reads. “The Truth Social Web App is now available! Tell them to go to https://truthsocial.com for more information.”

Users visiting the Truth Social website will now find a full web version of the platform, where they can log in, post to their feed, and view content from other Truth Social users. Previously, those who visited Truth Social’s website only saw a landing page encouraging visitors to download the iOS app.

Just like Truth Social’s mobile iOS app, the web app also looks and acts like a Twitter clone.

This is what the Truth Social web application feed looks like when a user is logged in.

Previously, Truth Social was only available to users of Apple iOS devices, such as the iPhone. Yes, the iPhone has a huge smartphone market share. However, about half of mobile users have a non-iOS device. Now virtually anyone with internet access can sign up and create an account on Donald Trump’s social media platform.

However, Android users are still waiting for a Truth Social app specifically for their device. According to Rolling Stone, this angered the former president. Reports say Trump privately complained that Google was trying to “fuck” him.

According to the Rolling Stones source, however, the truth is that Truth Social hasn’t even submitted an Android app to the Google Play Store yet.

Still, launching a web application is important. Truth Social profiles and posts will now be fully shareable on other platforms. Using the iPhone app, if you want to share a Truth Social post on another platform, you need to take a screenshot. Now, Truth Social users will be able to post links directly to any account or post. In turn, non-Truth Social users will have direct access to register and interact with site content. (Note: Truth Social internal links currently require users to log in to their account to view content.)

Users can register for Truth Social through the web for the first time. Credit: Mashable screenshot

In short: it will be much easier for Trump’s fanbase to share their content on other platforms.

Launched in February, Truth Social struggled for the first few months. Downloads plummeted after the download rush due to a long waiting list of users wanting to sign up. However, in recent weeks Trump has finally started posting on his own platform, which has helped give the conservative social network another boost.

Truth Social announced a public beta of the web app last week. According to a press release on Wednesday, the initial rollout of the web application was planned for some time over the next week or two. However, the social network delivered early when it came to the web app at least.

It’s unclear when Truth Social will submit an Android app so Trump can stop complaining about Google.

