Imran Khan’s sexist remarks against Maryam Nawaz





Addressing the Multan rally on Friday, Imran Khan said: “I was sent the video of Maryam’s speech on social media yesterday; in this speech she took my name so many times with so much jazba and junoon i want to tell her to be careful your husband might get upset if you take my name so often.

In response, Maryam’s father and former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif, said Imran Khan does not know how to honor mothers and sisters and what is the status of women in Islam and in our society. He said on behalf of Medina, this state does things that you don’t see in any of the dirtiest societies in the world.

Maryam’s paternal uncle, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, also strongly disagrees with Imran Khan’s statement. Taking to Twitter, he said the entire nation, especially women, should strongly condemn the “deplorable language used against the nation’s daughter Maryam Nawaz”.

“Your crimes against the country and the nation cannot be hidden under your humble humor. How could those who disrespect the sanctity of Masjid Nabawi (PSL) be expected to respect the honor of mothers, Someone’s sisters and daughters?”

He continued: “Imran is the first person in history to fall into this abyss of rudeness as the leader of a party. His party strove to create a nation, but instead spoiled the morality of the people. To Allah we belong and to Him we will return. »

Meanwhile, PPP co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari condemned Khan’s remarks, saying: “Those who have mothers and sisters at home do not use such language against other women. Please don’t stoop so low in the name of politics.

He said, “I would like someone to also write a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan based on personal observations and take note of the case.

Women across the country condemned the statement which reeks of innuendo and sexism. However, this isn’t the first time Khan has put his foot in his mouth when talking about women. Khan was attacked for his statements about sexual harassment and women’s dressing that amounted to victim blaming earlier.

Read more: Did Jemima back or criticize Prime Minister Imran Khan over rape claims?

However, many of his supporters took to the internet to defend him after the rally. They say the PML-N and PPP have portrayed Bushra Bibi in the sexist role of a scheming and controlling wife. Others have pointed out that his first wife, Jemima Goldsmith, is still not free from harassment due to her association with Imran.

They also point out how PML-N attacked Benazir Bhutto and Jemima Goldsmith for political gain. However, they forget that two wrongs do not make a right.

Meanwhile, Khan’s critics said that was not expected of a 70-year-old man and someone who frequently uses Islamic references to make his point. Young people look up to Khan, who will be remembered as a star cricketer, controversial prime minister, formidable opposition leader and ardent philanthropist. He should realize that such “jokes” may earn him the cheers of the crowd but may harm his legacy.

