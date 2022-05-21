Rudy Giuliani meets with the January 6 committee for more than 9 hours





Giuliani’s initial deposition to the committee was postponed after the former New York mayor asked to record the interview, complete with audio and video. At the time, Giuliani’s attorney, Robert Costello, said the committee denied that request.

Although Giuliani backed out of the initial deposition, the two sides continued to negotiate an appearance, leading to a virtual appearance on Friday that lasted more than nine hours, sources said.

Costello declined to comment on Friday. A spokesperson for the select committee also declined to comment on Giuliani’s deposition.

A central figure in Trump’s failed bid to nullify the 2020 election, Giuliani was subpoenaed by the committee in January and spoke to lawmakers, through his lawyer, about the scope of the subpoena and whether he might be able to comply with certain requests.

In its subpoena, the committee alleges that Giuliani “actively promoted allegations of voter fraud on behalf of the former president and sought to convince state lawmakers to take action to nullify the election results.” The subpoena also says Giuliani was in contact with Trump and members of Congress “regarding strategies to delay or nullify the results of the 2020 election.”

Several high-profile figures from Trump’s domestic orbit have voluntarily spoken to the committee over the past few weeks and months. In early May, Donald Trump Jr. met with the committee. And Trump’s daughter and former senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump was interviewed for nearly eight hours last month; her husband and former senior White House adviser Jared Kushner also met with the panel.

