Reviews | How Elise Stefanik went from promising moderate to Trump foot soldier

When John Bridgeland left a leadership position in George W. Bush’s White House and joined the Harvard Kennedy School of Government in the fall of 2004, an enthusiastic undergraduate was assigned to him as a student and facilitator of his seminar.

She was so excited because I was one of the few Republicans at the time at the Institute of Schools Politics (IOP), Bridgeland told me this week. He remembered her as extremely bright and resolutely focused on public service. She was so impressive at the seminar that he chose her to do a project with him selling Harvard students the Peace Corps, AmeriCorps, and other service opportunities. I thought the world of her, said Bridgeland.

The young woman’s name was Elise Stefanik.

Bridgeland got her a job at the White House when she graduated in 2006, personally tapping chief of staff Josh Bolten and other former colleagues to hire her. Bridgeland then encouraged her to run for Congress, which she successfully did in 2014 and the New York Republican quickly established herself as a leading moderate. I was incredibly happy and proud, Bridgeland said. I saw her as the shining light of her generation of leaders. She was crossing the alley. She was focused on problem solving. She had the highest character.

And then, he said, that switch went off.

Today, the world sees a very different Stefanik. Last week, after the racist Buffalo Massacre, attention turned to his articulation of the Great Replacement Theory, the white supremacist conspiracy beliefs that allegedly propelled the alleged killer. Prior to that, she had been a prominent election denier, voting to overturn the 2020 results after the Jan. 6 uprising and then using the issue to oust and replace House Republican Conference Speaker Liz Cheney (Wyo. ) Because she refused to kiss President Donald. Trump’s election is lying.

Now Stefanik has thrown his support, as GOP No. 3 leader, behind a proposal to overturn Trump’s impeachment for his role in the insurgency. She joined a small group of extreme backbenchers as co-sponsors of the resolution, again casting doubt on Joe Bidens’ apparent victory, citing voting anomalies. The resolution serves no other purpose (there is no constitutional way to reverse impeachment) than to sow more distrust of democracy.

It’s a story told a thousand times: an ambitious Republican leader abandons principle to advance in Trump’s GOP. But maybe no one falls short of promise, and the integrity has been as spectacular as 37-year-old Stefaniks. I was so shocked that she was going down such a dark path, said her former champion, Bridgeland. No power, no position is worth the complete loss of your integrity. It was just completely alarming for me to see this transformation. I got a lot of notes saying, what happened to him?

The answer is simple: the quest for power, Bridgeland said. But unprincipled power is a pretty dark place to go. She wanted to rise up the Republican ranks and she did, but she rose through the ranks on the back of lies about the election that undermine trust in the election, putting people’s lives at risk.

As a candidate in 2014, Stefanik refused to sign the Grover Norquists non-taxation pledge, a test of Republican purity. Then the youngest woman ever elected to Congress, she became co-chair of the Tuesday Republican Moderates group. She boasted of being among the most bipartisan lawmakers. She criticized Trump’s insulting treatment of women, his false statements and his proposed Muslim ban and border wall.

But Trump’s enormous popularity in his upstate New York neighborhood changed all that. She became one of Trump’s most caustic defenders during his first impeachment. After Trump’s 2020 loss, she embraced the big lie, making a flood of false claims about voter fraud, lawsuits and voting machines, and urging the Supreme Court to overturn the results.

When Bridgeland saw his former proteges lying about the election, I was devastated. I was truly heartbroken, he told me. Harvards IOP alumni called for Stefanik’s removal from its advisory board, and Bridgeland signed it. I had to, he said, because the Constitution first. Stefanik called his withdrawal a badge of honor and a decision by the school to cower and give in to the woke left.

Bridgeland, a career-long political innovator who still considers himself a Republican, retains a glimmer of hope that his former student could return to her original promise, recant the lies and prove Ralph Waldo Emerson’s true belief that if a single man indomitably plants himself on his instincts, and there abide, the immense world will come around him.

People are getting totally ruined by their inability to stand up for the right and the true, but I think she still has the spark and could awaken from it, Bridgeland said. It is not too late.

For the sake of our country, I wish I could believe that.

