melbourne [Australia]May 21 (ANI): As Australia heads to elections on Saturday, China has no expectations of the election as it believes a victory for either candidate makes no difference in Beijing relations -Canberra.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, though not participating in the democratic process, has become a familiar presence in a campaign driven in part by national security issues. The history of soured relations between China and Australia dates back to 2020 when the Morrison government called for an inquiry into the origins of Covid-19. China responded with sanctions against key Australian exports, including barley, wine and beef. From there, things just went downhill.

Along with Xi’s name and China’s growing assertiveness, debates between Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and the Labor leader, who wants to replace him, Anthony Albanese, have featured prominently. As Australians prepare to head to the polls, the first thing for the next prime minister, no matter who wins, is to travel to Japan for a US-led Quad meeting, a mechanism that is seen as a tool to contain China.

Chinese analysts said Australia had incredibly placed the importance of the United States above its interests in helping the United States maintain its global hegemony, and they warned that Australia’s role as that anti-Chinese spearhead of the United States will not change any time soon.

Chen Hong, president of the Chinese Association for Australian Studies and director of the Center for Australian Studies at East China Normal University, told the Global Times that Australia had incredibly placed American interests above its own and that it was ready to sacrifice its economic interests.

Australia has lost its diplomacy maturity and independence and has completely tied its policy to US global strategy, Chen said.

Writing for the Global Times, Chinese analysts argued that China-Australia relations, which are closely tied to the US-Australia alliance, would be in a sorry state regardless of who wins, and that the US-Australia alliance increasingly close after AUKUS could send China -Relations with Australia after the election have deteriorated, the media report added.

Another statement from Yu Lei, a senior researcher at the Center for Pacific Island Countries Research at Liaocheng University, told the Global Times on Friday that without recognition and support from the United States, it is difficult for all political party leader to become prime minister. of Australia, and even if he becomes Prime Minister, he will not be able to hold his post.

“Whoever is elected as the next prime minister will be subject to the will of the United States,” Yu said. (ANI)

