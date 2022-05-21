Erdogan – Latest News – The Nation





Turkey will provide all necessary support to strengthen Pakistan’s military infrastructure, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday. In a video message sent to the launching ceremony of the third ship of the MILGEM Ada-class corvette, a joint venture between Turkey and Pakistan, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said: “The production process of all these ships, which are equipped with the the most modern weapons and sensor systems developed by our country, is proceeding as planned. The third ship, named Badr, was launched at Karachi Shipyard in the Pakistani port city in a ceremony attended by Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Pakistani Defense Minister Muhammad Israr Tareen and other officials. In July 2018, the Pakistan Navy signed a contract for the acquisition of four MILGEM-class ships with the Turkish state defense company ASFAT. According to the plan, two corvettes are to be built in Turkey and the next two in Pakistan, which also involves technology transfer. The Turkish leader said deliveries of the ships, which will be able to perform all sorts of military tasks, from air defense to underwater defence, will be made every six months starting from August 2023. Emphasizing the deep-rooted historical ties between Turkey and Pakistan, Erdogan said the project is one of the most concrete and recent examples of this, expressing hope that the project is “a sign harbinger of greater cooperation”. He said Pakistan is the country with the most strategic location in Southeast Asia. “Throughout history, this region has been the apple of the eye of the world with its ancient culture and richness. Pakistan and its people have a special place for us. Erdogan also stressed the need to provide all means of support to bolster Pakistan’s military infrastructure, “whose security, stability and prosperity we consider equal to ours.” The other ship in the project, named Kaibar, is to be launched in Istanbul in September, he said. MILGEM vessels are 99 meters (325 feet) long with a displacement capacity of 24.00 tons and can travel at a speed of 29 nautical miles. Anti-submarine combat frigates can be hidden from radars. In October 2019, Erdogan, along with former Pakistani Navy chief Adm. Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, had cut the metal plate of the first MILGEM Ada class corvette during a ceremony in Istanbul. Turkey is one of the 10 countries in the world that can build, design and maintain warships using its national capabilities.

