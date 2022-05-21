Joe Biden’s approval rating falls below that of Donald Trump





President Joe Biden’s latest approval rating for May 2022 is lower than former President Donald Trump’s for May 2018, showing that the latter was more popular with the public at the same times in their presidencies.

Comparing May 20, 2018 to May 20, 2022, Trump’s lead over Biden was not by much, according to data shared by FiveThirtyEight. Biden got a 40.7% approval rating, while Trump got 42.4%, a lead of less than 2 percentage points.

FiveThirtyEight’s data considers several different polls and takes into account the quality, recency, sample size and partisan leanings of each.

In recent months, the Biden administration has been plagued with criticism over issues including rising inflation, border policies and a national formula shortage that leaves many American families in fear or despair. A new Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Research poll released Friday showed Biden’s approval rating had fallen to 39%, the lowest of his presidency, signaling problems for the Democratic Party ahead of the upcoming election. mid-term.

The AP poll shows Democrats in particular have fallen out of favor with the president. Among Democratic respondents, 33% said the country was moving in the right direction, compared to 49% who said so in April. Biden also received a 73% approval rating among Democrats, a steep drop considering his rating in previous 2021 AP-NORC polls never fell below 82%.

President Joe Biden’s latest endorsement rating is lower than former President Donald Trump’s 2018 rating at the same points in their presidencies. Above, Biden leaves after remarks at the Samsung Electronics Pyeongtaek campus on Friday in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. Kim Min-Hee/Pool/Getty Images

Despite the negative implications of his endorsement on Friday, Biden touted what he called the state’s record unemployment rate. He said in a statement that tackling inflation was his “top priority”, but also pointed to job creation as an indicator of economic recovery.

“Americans across the country are back to work at a historic level,” the statement said. “Currently, workers in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, West Virginia and Wisconsin are less likely to be unemployed than at any other time recorded. increased in any of our 50 states.

Although FiveThirtyEight data and the AP-NORC poll may indicate otherwise, Biden hasn’t always been so poorly regarded in the polls.

A FiveThirtyEight chart of Biden’s approval and disapproval ratings over time shows he started his presidency with a higher approval rating than disapproval rating on the first day recorded shortly after his January 20, 2021 inauguration On January 23 of last year, he had an approval rating of 53% and a disapproval rating of 36%.

But as time passed, the two notes reversed. Since the end of August 2021, his disapproval rating has been the higher of the two measures and has steadily increased while his approval rating has been steadily declining. On Friday, his disapproval rating stood at 53.9%.

For Trump, a separate FiveThirtyEight chart showed that he also entered his presidency with a higher approval rating than disapproval rating. However, the difference between his two ratings was not as great as Biden’s – he had a 45.5% approval rating and a 41.3% disapproval rating on January 23, 2017.

In early February 2017, Trump’s approval rating was the higher of the two measures. Both ratings maintained a mostly straight trajectory for the rest of his presidency.

But following the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, Trump’s approval rating dropped several percentage points, and vice versa for his disapproval rating. On January 20, 2021, he finished his presidency with an approval rating of 38.6% and a disapproval rating of 57.9%.

Newsweek has contacted a spokesperson for Trump and the White House for comment.

