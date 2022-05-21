Politics
PM Modi welcomes India’s Deaflympics stars: Will never forget the interaction with our champions
On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the Indian heroes of the 2021 Deaflympics at this residence in New Delhi. The Indian contingent returned from Brazil with their best medal tally – 16.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed India’s Deaflympics stars to his residence on Saturday May 21 (Photo courtesy: @narendramodi/Twitter)
STRONG POINTS
- PM Modi welcomed the stars of the 2021 Deaflympics to his residence in New Delhi
- India has won up to 16 medals at the 2021 Deaflympics
- India finished in the top 10 in the medal tally in Brazil
Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed India’s successful Deaflympics contingent to his residence on Saturday, May 21, congratulating the athletes on their historic performance at the 24th edition of the Games.
PM Modi met and greeted the Indian athletes who wore the Team India blazer. Notably, India had their best performance ever at the Deaflympics, winning as many as 16 medals, including 8 gold medals.
The 2021 edition, held from May 1-15 this year at the main Festa da Uva pavilion in Caxias do Sul in southern Brazil, was the first time India finished in the top 10 in the tally of medals since the inception of the Games in 1925. India made its debut in 1965 and its best performance came in 1993 when India won 7 medals.
India had sent its largest contingent, 65 athletes, to the Deaflympics which saw over 2,100 athletes from 72 countries.
“I will never forget the interaction with our champions who made India proud and glorious at the Deaflympics. The athletes shared their experiences and I could see the passion and determination in them. Best wishes everyone,” Prime Minister Modi said. in a social media post, sharing photos of their interaction.
“It’s thanks to our champions that this time the Deaflympics were the best for India!”
A few more insights into interacting with our champions. pic.twitter.com/JhtZb9rikH
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 21, 2022
It is thanks to our champions that this time the Deaflympics were the best for India! pic.twitter.com/2ysax8DAE3
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 21, 2022
Badminton player Jerlin Jayaratchagan was one of India’s biggest stars at Deaflympics 2021 as she won up to 3 gold medals. Shooter Dhanush Srikanth pocketed 2 gold medals. Tennis player Prithvi Sekhar was also a multiple medalist with 2 medals.
Wrestler Virender Singh won his 5th consecutive Deaflympics medal – a bronze medal.
