PM to meet Biden, Fumio Kishidain 40 hour stay in Japan – The New Indian Express

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have 23 engagements, including meetings with three world leaders, in around 40 hours of stay in Japan where he will join US President Joe Biden and the Australian and Japanese Prime Ministers at the Quad Summit in Tokyo in may. 24, official sources said.

They said Modi during his visit will have business, diplomatic and community interactions.

He will interact with at least 36 Japanese CEOs as well as hundreds of members of the Indian diaspora.

The prime minister will spend one night in Tokyo and two nights on the plane, the sources said.

Modi will hold bilateral talks with Biden and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida at the summit which is taking place amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

He will also hold a bilateral meeting with his Australian counterpart.

Announcing the Prime Minister’s participation in the summit, the Ministry of External Affairs said: “At the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the third Quad Leaders’ Summit in Tokyo on May 24, 2022 with President Joseph R Biden Jr. of the United States and the Prime Minister of Australia.”

The upcoming Quad Summit provides an opportunity for leaders to exchange views on developments in the Indo-Pacific region and contemporary global issues of mutual concern, the MEA said.

“Leaders will review the progress of Quad initiatives and working groups, identify new areas of cooperation, and provide strategic direction and vision for future collaboration,” he added.

Foreign Minister Vinay Mohan Kwatra said on Saturday that the upcoming summit would provide leaders with an opportunity to take stock of progress made under the Quad so far and provide direction for the future.

Besides attending the Quad summit, Modi will also hold bilateral meetings with Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Australian counterpart.

Modi will also engage with the Japanese business community and the Indian diaspora.

“Quadripartite cooperation is rooted in shared values ​​and commitment to the principles of democracy, international law, rules-based international order as well as the vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific” , Kwatra said at a press conference.

“Since its first summit, Quad has been striving to implement a positive and constructive agenda with a strong focus on peace, prosperity and stability in the Indo-Pacific region,” he said.

Asked whether China’s aggressive behavior in the region, including along its border with India, would feature at the top of the Quad, Kwatra said leaders should deliberate on “challenges and opportunities ” in the Indo-Pacific region in accordance with the agenda of the deliberations.

Asked about India’s position on the Ukraine conflict, he said it was “amply clear” and had been reiterated many times.

Kwatra said that from the start of hostilities, India called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and maintained that dialogue remained the best policy to resolve it.

Referring to Quad’s agenda, the Minister of Foreign Affairs said that cooperation efforts under Quad also include collaboration on climate action.

He said it was about creating a decarbonized green maritime transport network in the Indo-Pacific, using clean hydrogen and making it more accessible, in addition to pooling capacities to help Indo-Pacific countries in climate monitoring and information sharing.

Kwatra said the Quad infrastructure coordination group deliberated on supporting sustainable and demand-driven infrastructure in the region in a way that does not burden countries in the region with unsustainable debt.

He said cooperation on critical and emerging technologies, biotechnology, semiconductor supply chain diversification and security of critical cyber infrastructure are other key priority areas of our cooperation measures in the Quad.

When asked, Kwatra said there was no ongoing conversation about Quad’s future expansion.

During Modi’s bilateral meeting with Biden, the foreign minister said that the India-US relationship is multifaceted and has grown in scale, deep and diverse.

“Our long-standing cooperation in various fields ranging from trade, defence, security, climate and education to energy is on an upward trajectory. There is a regular exchange of visits and non-stop dialogue. only on the bilateral agenda, but also on regional and global issues,” Kwatra said.

“The Prime Minister’s meeting with Biden will mark the continuation of these high-level dialogues and provide direction and vision to move the relationship forward,” he added.

The foreign minister said Modi would also meet Kishida.

“Japan is one of our most important partners. Modi called the India-Japan relationship one of the most natural in the region. Over the past few years, the special India-Japan strategic and global partnership has seen great momentum,” says Kwatra.

“The meeting will be an opportunity to continue the high-level engagement between the two countries, as well as to advance the bilateral cooperation agenda,” he said.

During Modi’s planned bilateral meeting with his Australian counterpart, Kwatra spoke about the general election in Australia.

“We understand that the next Australian Prime Minister will likely attend the Quad Summit. The Prime Minister is expected to meet the new Australian Prime Minister in Tokyo,” he said.