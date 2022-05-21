Politics
Partygate: Sue Gray’s team reject claim they initiated meeting with Boris Johnson following report | Political news
Suggestions of a meeting with the Prime Minister had been initiated by Sue Gray to discuss her long-awaited report on the lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street were dismissed by her spokesperson.
It comes after Sky News has revealed Boris Johnson has met the senior civil servant on his investigation.
The BBC reported Ms. Gray initiated the meeting ‘to clarify his intentions’ on what would happen once the police investigation is over and also discussed whether photos of the parties would be released to the public.
But a Gray Inquiry spokesperson disputed that account of events and disagreed with the claim that photos were discussed at the meeting.
Number 10 was quick to respond, with a source saying: “The Prime Minister did not request the meeting and in no way tried to influence the outcome.
“Sue rightly decides and it’s all done independently.”
However, the briefing war will only increase the pressure on the Prime Minister to explain the meeting with Ms Gray, given that the much-anticipated report has repeatedly been branded as independent.
Mr Johnson said he wanted to release as much information as possible now to resolve the issue, so he would not have pressured her to drop the report, it is claimed.
The couple did not discuss the judgments Ms Gray was about to reach in the report, according to multiple sources.
But Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner called on the Prime Minister to “urgently explain” why the “secret meeting” had taken place.
Why Who Requested a Party Reunion Matters
The question of who requested the meeting between Sue Gray and Boris Johnson is important because it determines how seriously we must take accusations that the Prime Minister tried to interfere in the party’s report.
If Ms Gray requested the meeting, it would be easy for Downing Street to say they were simply agreeing to the inquiry team’s request.
Indeed, these suggestions were circulating on Friday night when Sky News initially revealed the meeting had taken place.
But it wasn’t until they found their way into mainstream media coverage that Ms Grays’ team felt the need to issue an official correction challenging the suggestion that the senior official had requested the meeting.
Although the spokesperson did not specify, it was clear there was a risk that Ms Grays’ independence had been compromised by the claim that she wanted to speak to Mr Johnson.
In response to all of this, the Downing Street line appears to have shifted slightly with one source saying only that the Prime Minister did not request the meeting.
This leaves open the possibility that a third party inside or outside No 10 may have made the necessary arrangements.
Neither side would have wanted a briefing war to break out so close to the release of such an important document.
But ultimately, this argument arose out of both sides wanting to safeguard their own integrity at a sensitive time.
She said the public’s trust in the process had already been “spent” and people “deserved to know the truth”.
“He is a Prime Minister unable to take responsibility for the rotten culture he has created in Downing Street or to do what is decent,” she added.
“Sue Gray’s report must be released in its entirety and with all accompanying evidence.”
Read more: What is the Sue Gray report and what can we expect from the full findings?
Liberal Democrat MP Christine Jardine said: ‘Any whiff of tailoring would make an absolute mockery of the report.
Thusday, the Metropolitan Police have confirmed that they have terminated their investigation in lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street and Whitehall, and had imposed 126 fines on 83 people.
The nearly four-month-long £460,000 partygate scandal investigation has already resulted in fines for the Prime Minister, his wife Carrie Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak at a birthday party for the Prime Minister.
Sky News understands Ms Johnson has also been told there will be no further action against her.
Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer, who called on Mr Johnson to resign over his fine, said the investigation had shown “an industry-wide breach of the law in Downing Street… which reflects a culture and Prime Minister defines culture”.
The conclusion of the police investigation paved the way for the full release of Ms. Gray’s report on the parties.
A source close to his team said the goal was to release it as soon as possible, probably next week.
Sky News understands that discussions over whether or not to name the senior officials who have been fined are ongoing.
Mr Johnson is also the subject of a parliamentary inquiry if he misled the House of Commons about parties.
