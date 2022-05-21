President Joko Widodo invites people to buy national products and tourism

Beliting, ArahJatim.com Indonesian President Joko Widodo invites everyone to love, buy, use and be proud of national products. This was highlighted by the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo during the launch of the Proudly Made in Indonesia (BBI) National Movement #CahayaBangkaBelitung which was held in a hybrid way today, at Tanjung Kelayang Beach, Belitung , Bangka Belitung Friday (20/5).

I invite everyone to love and buy Indonesian products, and be proud to use national products. The whole community can become buyers, users as well as contribute to its marketing. These products are not only goods, but also tourist objects, whether natural tourism or cultural tourism. However, it must be remembered that the increase in commercialization must be followed by the quality of products and services, President Jokowi said.

President Jokowi said that the global economic turmoil can be overcome through a strategy of spending money, both in the State Revenue and Expenditure Budget (APBN), in the private sector and in the public to buy national products.

A minimum of 40% of central and regional government expenditure, as well as property and capital expenditure of public enterprises (BUMN) must be allocated to the purchase of national products, in particular micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs). ),” President Jokowi said. .

The BBI Gernas themed Global Bangka Belitung MSME Warriors was also followed online by Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Panjaitan and Deputy Minister of Tourism and Economy Angela Tanoesoedibjo. Present in person at the location of Deputy Tourism and Creative Economy Coordinator Odo Manuhutu.

Coordinating Minister Luhut hoped that besides pepper, other Bangka Belitung products could also enter the global market.

Thank you for the roles of various parties which show the spirit of BBI and proud of Indonesian Tourism (BWI), Luhut said.

Meanwhile, Commerce Minister Muhammad Lutfi added that over the past two years, micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) have proven to be one of the main drivers of the Indonesian economy. A total of 64.19 million MSMEs in Indonesia contributed to the national gross domestic product (GDP) of 61.97% or 8.6 trillion rupees in 2021. MSMEs also absorbed 119.6 million or 97% of the total workforce in Indonesia.

“The goal of Gernas BBI Babel is to produce five thousand Babel SMEs joining the digital platform. The May 20, 2022 election, the culmination of the Gernas BBI Bangka Belitung event which coincided with National Awakening Day, became an impetus for the revival of Indonesian MSMEs, especially Bangka Belitung MSMEs, after being affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.We hope that MSME players all over Indonesia, especially in Bangka Belitung, can be competitive on the world market,” said Trade Minister Lutfi.

Minister of Commerce Lutfi said that the Ministry of Commerce has also organized a series of activities and assistance to MSME stakeholders since February 2022 in collaboration with Bank Indonesia KPW Bangka Belitung, Bank BCA, PT Timah, Bukalapak, Blibli and local governments through a series of technical advice to MSMEs Babel as well as organizing the exhibition (in-store promotion) Bangka Belitung Featured Products at Summarecon Mal Serpong, Tangerang.

From February to April 2022, no less than 3,210 MSMEs from Bangka Belitung benefited from coaching and mentoring to join the digital platform. Together with all stakeholders, the Ministry of Commerce will continue to support SMEs in Babek to reach the target of 5,000 Babylonian SMEs to join the digital platform.

In particular, Minister of Commerce Lutfi also expressed his gratitude to the provincial/regency/city governments of the Bangka Islands Belitung, Bank Indonesia, Bank BCA, Wingsfood, Mustika Ratu, Telkom Indonesia, Yokke, PT Angkasa Pura II, PT Timah, Bukalapak, Blibli, Tokopedia, BNI, Xpora, idEA, Himbara and APPBI. Also, the support for the publication of TVRI, Mahaka and Tribunnews and other parties who have helped and cooperated in the success of the activities of Gernas BBI and BWI #CahayaBangkaBelitung.

Deputy Commerce Minister Jerry Sambuaga said BBI must be implemented in everyday life. Implementation is not just a slogan, but we have to apply it in everyday life. “We use local products to promote Indonesian MSMEs,” said Deputy Commerce Minister Jerry.

Meanwhile, Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo expressed his support for the implementation of BBI Gernas.

Bank Indonesia supports the successful implementation of BBI Gernas and will continue to work in synergy with all stakeholders. Come on, let’s digitize MSMEs to Advanced Indonesia, Perry said.

Meanwhile, Acting Governor of Bangka Belitung Ridwan Djamaludin called on local governments across Indonesia to support and complement each other by talking about products. Thus, they can promote each other’s superior products.

Five Babylon MSMEs Win MSME Champion Title

At the launch, five Babel SMEs were lined up to become UMKM champions and were rewarded with rewards in the form of coaching money from sponsors. The five MSMEs are Nina Squid Chips, Pak Umar snacks, Kampung Frog Batik, Billiton Spice premium pepper and Bgaye Belitong Muslim fashion.

The evaluation criteria of MSME Champion are the existence of commercial and product legality certificates as well as the added value, the use of products from local wisdom and the marketing of products online. Syarar continued to encourage social empowerment of the community (disability, women’s empowerment and job creation) and recorded an increase in the value of business transactions after training and assistance from Gernas BBI.

The signing of a cooperation agreement (Memorandum of Understanding/MoU) between PT Menara Cipta Mulia and the Belitung Geopark Management Agency also took place. The agreement is related to the development and management of geosite areas within the framework of the UNESCO Global Geopark.