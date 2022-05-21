Erdogan urges Sweden and Finland to end their support for terrorist groups





President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged Swedish and Finnish leaders in separate phone calls on Saturday to drop financial and political support for terrorist groups threatening Turkey’s national security. Erdogan has opposed the two Nordic countries becoming members of NATO for their failure to address Turkey’s terrorism concerns. Ankara notably accused Stockholm of leniency towards the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) listed as a terrorist group by Ankara and its Western allies, as well as members of the movement led by US-based Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen, which Ankara accused of having attempted the 2016 putsch. For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or through the app. Erdogan told Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson that Sweden’s political, financial and military support for terrorist organizations must end, the presidency said. Turkey expects Sweden to take concrete and serious steps that show it shares Ankara’s concerns about the PKK and its Iraqi and Syrian offshoots, Erdogan told the Swedish prime minister, according to the presidency. The Russian invasion of Ukraine in February changed political opinion in both Nordic countries in favor of joining the Western military alliance. Membership requires the consent of the 30 existing members, but Turkey is putting the brakes on the work. Sweden and Finland, though solidly Western, have historically kept their distance from NATO as part of longstanding policies to avoid Russia’s wrath. But the two nations continued to bid for membership reeling from the invasion of Ukraine by their giant neighbors, who had unsuccessfully tried to join NATO. Erdogan also asked Andersson to lift the restrictions imposed on Turkey in the defense industry after the army’s operation in Syria in 2019. In another phone call with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, Erdogan said turning a blind eye to terrorist organizations threatening a NATO ally was incompatible with the spirit of friendship and alliance. Erdogan also said it was Turkey’s most natural right to expect respect and support for its legitimate and determined struggle against a clear threat to its national security and its people, the presidency said. The Swedish and Finnish leaders were welcomed on Thursday by US President Joe Biden, who strongly backed their NATO candidacy. Biden said Finland and Sweden are strengthening NATO and offered the full, total and complete support of the United States of America. Read more: NATO chief is sure that turkeys spat on Sweden, Finland will be resolved No shortcut to Ukraine’s EU membership: German Chancellor Scholz Facebook slammed for spreading Russian President Putin’s propaganda in NATO east

