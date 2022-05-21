ease of living: what Pm Modi said about today’s price drop announcements

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday made several announcements regarding reductions in petrol, diesel and LPG prices to help the poor and middle class.

Our government since @PMOIndia @narendramodi took office has been dedicated to the welfare of the poor. We have taken a number of measures to help the poor and the middle class. As a result, average inflation during our tenure has remained lower than previous governments,” the FM said at the start of its announcements.

Citing FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcements on petrol, diesel price reduction, LPG cylinder subsidy under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to announce that for the BJP government , it’s always people first for us!”.

Prime Minister Modi applauded the measures and only mentioned how these will benefit the country’s middle class and poor.

See PM Modi’s tweet here

It’s always people first for us! Today’s decisions, especially the one relating to a significant drop in petrol and diesel prices, will have a positive impact on various sectors, bringing relief to our citizens and greater ease of life. https://t.co/n0y5kiiJOh – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 21, 2022

The Prime Minister assured that the announced price reduction will impact various sectors and bring relief to Indian citizens. Emphasizing on ease of living, he said these measures will result in improving the ease of living of citizens.

We are reducing the central excise duty on gasoline from 8 per liter and on Diesel per 6 per liter. This will reduce the price of gasoline by 9.5 liters and Diesel per 7 per litre,” FM Sitharaman announced on Saturday.

Sitharaman added: Also this year we will give a grant of 200 per gas cylinder (up to 12 cylinders) to more than 9 million beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. This will help our mothers and our sisters. This will impact revenue by approximately 6100 crore per year.”

Not only the prices of LPG, petrol and diesel, the Indian government has also announced the reduction of tariffs on raw materials and intermediaries for plastic products where our dependence on imports is high. This will result in a reduction in the cost of the final products.