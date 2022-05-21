Boris Johnson and Sue Gray clash over secret Partygate report meeting





Boris Johnson and Sue Gray clashed in a contentious secret meeting between the pair, just days before Ms Grays’ final report into the Partygate scandal was published. The team of senior officials are furious that a No 10 claims she initiated the meeting and focused on whether some of the nearly 300 photos from the lockdown parties should be included in her report. A spokesperson for the Gray Inquiry rejected both suggestions and denied that the meeting was for the author of the report to clarify his intentions ahead of its release once the police investigation is complete. The extraordinary briefing war will increase pressure on Downing Street to explain why the meeting took place as part of an investigation he described as completely independent. Labor warned that what they call a secret meeting would further damage confidence in the scandal investigation, while the Liberal Democrats raised fears of confusion. The Prime Minister is among 30 people Ms Gray said the report would likely name and would have been given a Sunday evening deadline to file any objections. Publication is expected on Tuesday or Wednesday next week, after the Metropolitan Police announced on Thursday that they had concluded their investigation with a total of 126 fines issued to 83 people. No 10 suggested that the meeting which took place about a month ago discussed whether the photos given to the Metropolitan Police should be included in Ms Grays’ report. This suggestion was dismissed by people working for Ms Gray, who were surprised that Downing Street had sought to give the impression that Ms Gray had initiated the discussion, The Independent understand. Mr Johnson said he wanted as much information disclosed, but No 10 said data protection requirements may require some to be withheld. The issue of releasing the photos would be a live issue, but whatever the outcome, access to the images will likely be sought by those working on the House of Commons inquiry into whether the Prime Minister lied to the deputies. Labors deputy leader Angela Rayner said: Boris Johnson must urgently explain why he held a secret meeting with Sue Gray to discuss her report, despite claiming her investigation was completely independent. Public confidence in the process is already depleted and people deserve to know the truth. Sue Gray’s report is to be released in its entirety and with all accompanying evidence. Christine Jardine, spokeswoman for the Liberal Democrat Treasury, said: Any smell of sewing would make an absolute mockery of the report. This meeting must be explained. A Number 10 spokesperson said: The Prime Minister did not request the meeting and in no way attempted to influence the outcome. It’s up to Sue to decide, and everything is done independently. However, the wording of the statement appeared to leave open the question of whether the meeting had been requested by a Downing Street official, if not by the Prime Minister himself.

