President Jokowi’s Reason for Not Raising Pertalite Prices





Source: Kompas.com | Editor: Novice Laoli KONTAN.CO.ID -JAKARTA. President Joko Widodo said the government continues to struggle to ensure that the price of Pertalite type fuel oil (BBM) does not increase from the current figure of Rs 7,650 per litre. Jokowi said Pertalite fuel prices will continue to be maintained as users are different from Pertamax type fuel, which he says is the owner of luxury cars. “The Pertamax goes up, I don’t think the increase is big, but those who have luxury cars who use them. But we hold on to this pertalite, hold it tight so that it does not increase and that the price remains at Rp 7,650,” Jokowi said during the meeting. National Work V Projo, quoted from the account YouTube Palti West, Saturday (21/5/2022). Read also : Sri Mulyani: If subsidy budget does not increase, fuel and electricity prices will increase Jokowi admits that it is not easy for the government to prevent the price of pertalite from rising so it has to spend a very large amount of subsidy funds. In fact, compared to other countries, Jokowi feels that the price of gasoline in Indonesia is still very cheap. He said the price of petrol in Germany was around Rp 31,000 per litre, in Singapore Rp 32,000 per litre, in Thailand Rp 20,800 per liter and around Rp 18,000 per liter in the States. -United. “For you to know, to maintain the price of pertalite, the price of LPG, electricity which is below 3,000 (VA), the government has issued a very big, very big, 502 trillion Rp, that’s what the public should know,” says Jokowi. “Once again we have to be grateful, we can still bear the price of Rp 7,650 pertalite,” he said. Read also : Potential still great, Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources will encourage PAR Earlier, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati assured that the price of Pertalite and subsidized electricity would not increase in 2022 in line with increased energy subsidies disbursed by the government. “In this case, the price of Pertalite has not changed. If people drove home yesterday using Pertalite, that was part of what the government had to pay Pertamina as compensation,” said Sri Mulyani during a work meeting. with the Budget Agency DPR RI, Thursday (19/5)./2022). This article was published on Kompas.com with the title “Jokowi: We are holding on so that pertalite prices do not increase“ Check out other news and articles on Google News MAKE A DONATION, get a free voucher! Your support will increase our enthusiasm to provide useful and quality articles. As an expression of gratitude for your attention, there is a free gift voucher that can be used for shopping at HAPPY STORE.



Source: Kompas.com

Publisher: Novice Laoli

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kontan.co.id/news/alasan-presiden-jokowi-tidak-naikkan-harga-pertalite The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos