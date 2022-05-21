In Xi’s big year, the political price of China’s pandemic policy soars

BEIJING: Protests simmering in major cities, dismal economic indicators and rampant online discontent – China’s zero-Covid policy shifts from propaganda victory to political liability for President Xi Jinping.

Tough lockdowns, mass testing and strict border controls have for two years fended off the virus and resulted in relatively few deaths in the world’s most populous nation.

While much of the Western world has suffered huge outbreaks, China’s aggressive zero-Covid approach has been upheld as an emblem of Xi’s wise leadership and celebrated on the centenary of the ruling Communist Party the year last.

Flattering television specials and orchestrated ceremonies put Xi front and center as avuncular, wise and in complete command of a Chinese achievement.

But as he bids for an unprecedented third term in office at the party’s convention this fall, a wave of the virus brought on by the Omicron variant is asking embarrassing and unexpected questions.

Hundreds of people have died, according to official figures, mostly in Shanghai where the population has boiled over due to a lockdown that is only partially easing after nearly two months.

Pekingese fear they may be next, while economic powerhouses from Jilin to Shenzhen have been grounded in restrictions as the economy loses its breath.

Leaders’ intransigence now risks making China’s performance appear not just stubborn, but dangerously uncreative and reckless, Vivienne Shue, a professor of China studies at the University of Oxford, told AFP.

Still, Xi says the country should relentlessly pursue zero Covid, insisting that Chinese lives are worth more than economic pain.

But the unofficial enforcement of virus controls has drawn anger and derision, particularly in Shanghai where sardonic memes are spreading across the internet and scuffles with officials dressed in hazmat have been seen in the streets.

Last week, hundreds of students also gathered to protest Covid rules at elite Beijing University, the birthplace of the 1989 protests in Tiananmen Square.

But Xi has bet too much on zero-Covid to step back now, experts say.

Questioning this policy means challenging it, said Alfred Wu, associate professor at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore.

Drumbeat at Congress

This is a pivotal year for Xi.

The Chinese establishment is expected to offer him a third term as party leader when they gather for the 20th Party Congress in Beijing to elect the country’s top decision makers.

While the sudden unraveling of Beijing’s Covid narrative presents a challenge, experts say it is unlikely to derail its bid to rule China indefinitely.

He has already largely cemented his power base through anti-corruption and other campaigns, Wu said.

Rather, Xi’s priority is to preserve the status quo ahead of the congress, he added.

China has so far been spared the deaths that have marked most other major countries, bolstering the credibility of zero-Covid.

Top leaders – notably Premier Li Keqiang – are stepping forward to reassure that the economic downturn from Covid-19 controls will be temporary.

Li said on Wednesday that local governments should step up their sense of urgency to resolve the economic malaise, days after the country recorded its weakest retail sales and industrial production in months.

Its prominence has sparked speculation of a break with or challenge to Xi’s authority from party factions unhappy with the crisis caused by the virus.

Others warn against overreading information provided to the public by a communist party trained in secrecy and storytelling.

Li may have been empowered by Xi himself to execute a course correction, said Joseph Torigian, an elite policy expert at American University.

Bad Covid, Good Communists

There is a strong political dimension to the zero-Covid policy.

The party’s careers hinge on success in snuffing out outbreaks and officials have been sacked or reprimanded for failing to control the virus as Xi’s authority stretches across the country.

Shanghai’s chaotic lockdown has called into question the fate of the city’s Communist Party Secretary Li Qiang, long considered one of Xi’s top choices for premier once Li Keqiang retires.

But as long as Xi is in power and has sufficient political strength, Li Qiang has a good chance of joining the Politburo Standing Committee, wrote analysts at consultancy SinoInsider, referring to a select group of senior Chinese leaders. .

The divisive rumbles and behind-the-scenes moves are easily exaggerated but not always incorrect, Beijing watchers say.

Like most ruling parties around the world, the CCP naturally and continuously works very hard to present itself as a fully unified goal, Shue said.

And also, like most ruling parties around the world, the CCP is actually pretty much always… plagued by very substantial internal differences over party policy.

With Xi welded to zero-Covid, experts say it’s hard to see how he can give up politics without some loss of political capital.

But congress is still likely months away, and it’s premature to calculate the damage done to China’s most powerful leader since Mao.

It’s hard to judge whether upper-party elites have different views on zero-Covid, Torigian said.

Moreover, he added, Chinese politics is not a popularity contest. -AFP