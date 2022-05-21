Boris Johnson asked to explain private meetings with Sue Gray





Boris Johnson is asked to explain why he met Sue Gray to discuss his long-awaited report on the lockdown parties in Downing Street.

It is understood that the pair held a main meeting regarding the progress of the document while it was being drafted.

However, a Whitehall source said its contents were not discussed. Such meetings would not have been considered unusual, the source said, with the aim of providing an update on the progress of the report. It comes as around 30 people, including Mr Johnson, are being contacted by the Cabinet Office to warn them of the contents of the document ahead of its release. The document is expected to be released next week. Angela Rayner, deputy leader of Labour, called on the Prime Minister to urgently explain why the secret meeting had taken place. READ MORE:Boris Johnson pledges not to censor Sue Gray’s report as Mandarin prepares final brief She said public confidence in the process had already been exhausted and people deserved to know the truth. Downing Street insisted the Prime Minister had always been clear that the report had to be completely independent. Most of the Cabinet Office letters are believed to have been sent on Thursday as the Metropolitan Police concluded their investigation into lockdown breaches in Downing Street and Whitehall. Mr Johnson is expected to be among those approached, but No 10 did not know if he had received a letter on Friday evening. Ms Rayner said: Boris Johnson must urgently explain why he held a secret meeting with Sue Gray to discuss her report when he claimed her investigation was completely independent. Public confidence in the process is already depleted and people deserve to know the truth. He is a Prime Minister unable to take responsibility for the rotten culture he has created in Downing Street or to do what is decent. Sue Gray’s report is to be released in its entirety and with all accompanying evidence. Adam Wagner, a human rights lawyer specializing in breaches of lockdown rules, said the document was not an independent report and never was. It’s an internal report. This is not a judgment on Sue Gray, this is a statement of fact, she is an employee investigating her direct supervisors, he tweeted. A No 10 spokesman said: The Prime Minister commissioned the inquiry led by Sue Gray and made it clear it should be fully independent. As he reiterated today, the decision on what and when to publish rests entirely with the investigative team and he will respond to Parliament once it is complete. Not everyone contacted by the Cabinet Office will necessarily be named or otherwise identified in the report, their actions may simply be referenced because they are relevant to the narrative of a particular event. It is understood that the investigators do not include all the details of the contents of the documents in the letters, but rather give an overview of the relevant sections to those who are approached.

