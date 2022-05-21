Politics
Jokowi on presidential candidates: Ojo Kesusu, don’t rush
Indonesian President Joko Widodo advised Pro Jokowi (Projo) volunteers not to be in a hurry to talk politics about the 2024 presidential candidates. is confronted.
“Ojo kesusu sikdon’t be in a hurry, even if those who support him may be there”, he declared at the opening of the national working meeting of the V Projo in Magelang, quoted by Between Saturday (21/5).
Attending the opening of the V Projo National Health Meeting were Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo, Presidential Chief of Staff Moeldoko, Presidential Advisory Board Sidarto Danusubroto and Projo Trustees from various regions.
Jokowi alluded to various national issues including energy, food issues and the global geopolitical situation. For this reason, the President asked all parties to work hard to resolve the issue.
He called for issues such as the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to be addressed. After that, he will only hear comments from Projo regarding presidential candidates in the 2024 elections.
“I’m going to talk to you, so don’t be in a rush because the current political dynamics are not yet clear,” he said.
He pointed out that currently, there is no clarity regarding the presidential nomination of any party. Therefore, he asked his volunteers to be careful.
Jokowi said he would organize a big meeting at the national level for all volunteers, not just Projo. This is to show that all volunteers are always strong and always one.
“I will decide later that I will definitely ask all of you and all your brothers and sisters. I don’t decide by myself, I’m not that typical. I asked the president first,” Jokowi said. , who is also the Projo Coach.
The President has asked his volunteers to be aware of the impact of the two-year pandemic which is greatly increasing conditions of uncertainty. This is not only experienced by Indonesia, but all countries in the world.
He said a new issue emerged as the pandemic was almost over, namely the war between Russia and Ukraine. The impact of the war was felt by Indonesia even though the locations were remote.
“The economic recovery that was calculated will emerge this year due to the war between Russia and Ukraine. Don’t take this as a normal thing, it’s not easy and it’s not easy to manage,” did he declare.
Meanwhile, the Golkar Party, the National Mandate Party (PAN) and the United Development Party (PPP) declared on Thursday (12/5) the Indonesian United Coalition. This coalition was officially formed by the three political parties to face the general election of 2024 (Pemilu) and the presidential election (Pilpres).
Based on Law Number 7 of 2017 on General Elections, Article 222 stipulates that pairs of candidates are proposed by a political party or a coalition of political parties participating in the election who qualify for obtaining seats of at least 20% of the total number of seats in the DPR or the legal obtaining of 25% of the valid votes in national elections in the former members of the DPR.
Based on the results of the 2019 election, Golkar party’s vote acquisition was 12.31% of the total nationwide valid votes. Meanwhile, the PAN vote was 6.84% and the PPP 4.52%. The total votes acquired by the three parties supporting the United Indonesia Coalition was 23.67%.
Nevertheless, the cumulative number of seats won by Golkar, PAN and PPP in parliament is 26.82%. For information, the number of members of the DPR RI for the period 2019-2024 is 575 people. In order to qualify to nominate a candidate for the 2024 presidential election, a party or coalition of parties must win at least 20% of the total, or 115 seats.
Based on the results of the 2019 elections, the Golkar party won 85 seats, the PAN 44 seats and the PPP 19 seats. In total, the acquisition of seats in the DPR from the United Indonesia Coalition was 148 seats. Thus, the coalition fulfilled one of the requirements of the provisions prescribed by the electoral law.
