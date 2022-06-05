Rana Sanaullah ‘welcomes’ Imran as PTI leaders confirm return to Bani Gala for central committee meeting – Pakistan





As members of the former PTI government confirmed Imran Khan’s plans to return to Islamabad for a central committee meeting, Home Minister Rana Sanaullah “welcomed” him on Sunday, saying the staff of Police protecting the former prime minister would arrest him “with great enthusiasm” once his pre-arrest bail expires.

Former Home Minister Sheikh Rasheed told Dawn.com that the former prime minister plans to chair the central committee meeting at the Bani Gala. Another aide, Shahbaz Gill, told reporters outside Bani Gala that Imran was on his way and the meeting would take place shortly.

Former Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said in a tweet that members of the central committee had started arriving at the Bani Gala.

The PTI leader has remained in Peshawar instead of his Bani Gala residence since he started his party’s ‘Haqeeqi Azadi march’ on May 25, during which police clashed with party workers amid reports of sporadic violence. Imran returned to Peshawar as the march came to an abrupt end the following day.

On the day the marchers disbanded, Imran and other senior PTI leaders were arraigned in a number of cases at several police stations in Islamabad on allegations of arson and vandalism. He was given pre-arrest bail until June 25 from the Peshawar High Court, which ordered him to appear in Islamabad Sessions Court before his pre-arrest bail expired.

Late Saturday evening, Islamabad police said that due to Imran’s “expected arrival”, security around Bani Gala had been tightened and placed on high alert. But they said nothing official had been announced regarding Imran’s return.

“However, till now Islamabad Police have not received any confirmed news of the return of Imran Khan’s team,” Islamabad Police tweeted.

“Security Division has deployed dedicated security in Bani Gala. The list of people in Bani Gala has not yet been provided to the police. Section 144 is imposed in Islamabad and any congregation is not permitted in accordance under the orders of the district magistrate,” he added.

The police added that Imran would be given full security in accordance with the law and “reciprocal cooperation is also expected from Imran Khan’s security teams.”

Meanwhile, the media reported that the PTI central committee meeting will be held at Bani Gala. Former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid confirmed to Dawn.com that the former prime minister plans to chair the meeting.

Addressing Imran’s possible return, Sanaullah “welcomed” him and said that according to law he was given security. However, he said “the same security” would arrest the PTI president with “great enthusiasm” as soon as his pre-arrest bail expired.

“Imran Niazi has been named in more than two dozen registered cases across the country on charges of rioting, sedition, spreading chaos and armed attacks against the federation,” he tweeted.

“A person who sows chaos in the country on a daily basis, who has total disregard for moral and democratic values ​​and who sometimes calls his opponents traitors and Yazidis… how can he be the head of a political party in a democratic society?” continued the minister, adding that it was the “moment of reflection” for the nation.

Later, PTI leader Shahbaz Gill told reporters outside Bani Gala that the party had organized its own security for Imran in view of Rana Sanaullah’s statements.

“The whole nation stands with Imran Khan. They will protect Imran Khan and Imran Khan will protect them,” he said. Referring to discussions about the arrest of the PTI leader, Gill added that the party would respond in due course. “The whole nation will respond then.”

Workers outside Bani Gala

Meanwhile, before Imran’s arrival, a number of PTI supporters gathered in front of Bani Gala.

In response to a question, one of them said he was a member of the Insaf Student Federation and was unarmed.

Another supporter said the party would announce an “action plan” once and if Sanaullah orders Imran’s arrest.

Supporters declined to provide details on how many party workers were inside.

Agenda

Fawad Chaudhry said in a tweet that the participants will review the political and economic situation in the country and decide what to do in the coming days.

Dawn.com was able to confirm that the leaders will also deliberate on issues regarding the security of the former prime minister and his Bani Gala residence.

