Politics
Turkey to launch cross-border military operation to address ‘security gaps’ in Syria
Turkey will address its security concerns in northern Syria with a new cross-border operation, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said days after announcing military operations in the war-torn country to neutralize Kurdish rebels. Addressing lawmakers in Ankara, the country’s capital, he said the latest operation would make up for shortcomings in the security line on its southern borders.
Erdogan pointed out that the Turkish army had destroyed the terrorist corridor that the Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) aimed to build, referring to Turkey’s four previous operations in northern Syria along the Turkish border.
Earlier on Wednesday, the leader said his troops were set to launch military attacks in northern Syria to eliminate rebels from the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and its affiliate the People’s Protection Units ( YPG). We are taking another step by establishing a 30 kilometer security zone along our southern border. We will clear Tal Rifaat and Manbij,” he said, adding that they would do it next, “step by step, in other areas.”
The announcement sparked concern around the world, with India’s representative to the UNSC warning that military operations by outside forces would only intensify the bloodshed in Syria.
Notably, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Qatar financed the rebel forces that emerged during the war. The United States, which has so far feared supplying the Free Syrian Army with ammunition, has launched a small-scale training program for a few vetted rebels, according to a Britannica report.
Hezbollah, Kurds and Russians
Meanwhile, Syrian troops have been supported by Iran and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. By 2012, Hezbollah fighters had become active participants in the war. As Islamic militants began to take center stage, the leader of al-Qaeda in Iraq, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, announced in 2013 that he would combine forces in Syria and Iraq, forming the infamous terrorist group Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL). It should be noted that Russia entered the war in 2015 after al-Assad, a longtime ally of President Vladimir Putin, formally requested his support.
(Picture: AP)
Sources
2/ https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/middle-east/turkey-to-launch-cross-border-military-op-to-address-security-shortcomings-in-syria-articleshow.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- 3 dead and 11 injured in a shooting in the United States, this time in Philadelphia June 5, 2022
- Shah Rukh Khan says ‘the inevitable problems around us’ caused Jawan to be late June 5, 2022
- A healthy person isn’t complete without exercise, says Dare June 5, 2022
- Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Receives Consensus “Buy” Rating From Analysts June 5, 2022
- Long before Bean Boots, Mainers were at the forefront of fashion June 5, 2022