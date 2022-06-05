Politics
Albanians and Joko urged to fix visa system as Bali welcomes Australian tourists back
But the rise of China and growing geopolitical tensions in the region, highlighted by an incident between an RAAF plane and a Chinese fighter jet last week, will also be a focus and Albanese will also meet the general secretary from ASEAN, Dato Lim Jock Hoi, in Jakarta.
Albanese said, before he left for Jakarta and then the regional city of Makassar, that it is important that we recognize that Indonesia is not just Jakarta and Bali, it is a vast archipelago, it is an important nation to our north, the largest Muslim country on the planet.
Loading
We announced during the election campaign additional aid for Southeast Asia. We also announced a special envoy and other measures to help our relations. My government is determined to have better relations in the Indo-Pacific region.
Shortly after becoming prime minister in 2018, Scott Morrison said his government would consider simplifying the visa system to make it easier for tourists to travel from Indonesia to Australia.
The visa issue was raised again by Joko during his visit to Canberra in early 2020 and Morrison said he would reconsider the rules, but as COVID-19 has subsided and international travel has resumed, it has become obvious to travelers from the fourth largest country in the world. that nothing has changed.
Loading
The issue was raised privately and publicly at a series of receptions in Perth last week attended by Indonesian Ambassador to Australia Siswo Pramomo and officials from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.
the herald and age spoke to relatives of two Indonesians who have applied this year to visit Australia on tourist visas with their Australian spouses. One was still waiting after 10 weeks while the other had finally received approval after more than two months of treatment.
University of Melbourne Indonesia expert Tim Lindsey said the current visa system for Indonesians is an extremely difficult process that most Indonesians find offensive.
There are so many reasons to do something about it. The government needs to do something about the visa system, our tourists get visas on arrival, theirs don’t, he said.
The next thing is education, universities want to diversify away from China, Indonesia is an obvious market that we haven’t achieved the market penetration that we should have. Fee-paying students follow scholarships, so we need to increase the number of scholarships we give as well.
Loading
The visa application process is time-consuming, costs $140 and asks applicants if they have committed genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity, torture or slavery, among a host of others Questions. Australian tourists get a free visa upon arrival in Indonesia.
Ross Taylor of the Perth-based Indonesian Institute said if you’re from Brunei, living in Singapore, the UK or Germany, you can just go online, apply and get a visa in either hours.
In an increasingly competitive Indo-Pacific, however, and with Indonesia’s economy growing faster before the pandemic, there are renewed calls to level the playing field for nearby Australians, particularly for tourists, students and workers in high demand areas such as elderly care.
Tourism Minister Uno said Australians were returning to Bali after two difficult pandemic years in which the tourism sector lost a million jobs and the country’s borders, such as Australia, had been in large part closed.
Loading
There is good news and some bad news. The good news is that the demand is really strong, it’s robust and there’s a lot of excitement, on both sides of Australia and Indonesia, in terms of the recovery of tourism in particular, he said. declared.
The bad news is that we don’t have enough flights. We have limited seating capacity, we have airlines scrambling to provide planes. In particular, some airlines have focused on Perth-Denpasar, Melbourne-Denpasar and Sydney-Denpasar.
Currently, only three airlines serve the Australia-Bali route Garuda, JetStar and Qantas, which is fewer than before the pandemic and there are far fewer flights each week according to the Bali Tourism Promotion Board.
with Karuni Rompies
Sources
2/ https://www.smh.com.au/politics/federal/albanese-jokowi-urged-to-fix-visa-system-as-bali-welcomes-back-aussie-tourists-20220603-p5aqzr.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- 3 dead and 11 injured in a shooting in the United States, this time in Philadelphia June 5, 2022
- Shah Rukh Khan says ‘the inevitable problems around us’ caused Jawan to be late June 5, 2022
- A healthy person isn’t complete without exercise, says Dare June 5, 2022
- Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Receives Consensus “Buy” Rating From Analysts June 5, 2022
- Long before Bean Boots, Mainers were at the forefront of fashion June 5, 2022