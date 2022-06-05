Thoughts on the Trump Factor and the Guns that Divide Us The Political Brunch on Sunday, June 5, 2022





Alright, time to catch our breath. After 15 primaries and runoff elections, there were no primaries the day after Memorial Day. But here they are back! This Tuesday, June 7, there are seven primaries. As always, one of the things we continue to watch is the so-called Trump factor, in terms of the ex-president’s influence on this year’s election cycle. Let’s brunch on it this week.

“Who votes on Tuesday?” – Here are the states and their “colors” on the political spectrum: California (blue). Iowa (purple), Mississippi (red), Montana (red), New Jersey (blue), New Mexico (blue), and South Dakota (red). I mention colors because we might start to see patterns in the primaries that paint a bigger, more colorful picture of what might happen in November.

“The Trump Factor so far?” – It’s been a mixed bag so far. Trump-backed candidates, such as Senate hopefuls JD Vance (R) Ohio and Mehmet Oz (R) Pennsylvania, barely won their primaries in two key swing states. But in West Virginia, Trump-endorsed District 2 Rep. Alex Mooney (R) crushed District 1 Rep. David McKinley (R) in a newly merged district. Mooney won by 18 points. However, there is Georgia, where Trump-backed candidates for governor, attorney general and secretary of state have all suffered heavy defeats. In my analysis, about 2/3 of candidates endorsed by Trump win their primaries, so he still has some major league clout.

“Iowa First!” – The state that traditionally hosts the first presidential caucuses could be an indicator as to which party controls the US Senate after the 2022 election in November. Longtime Sen. Chuck Grassley (R) Iowa is president pro tempore of the U.S. Senate, fourth in line for presidential succession. He has been in the Senate for 42 years and six years in the House before that. Donald Trump supported him. But Grassley faces a main opponent this year in Jim Carlin. The Democratic primary is heated with former Congressman Abbey Finkenauer, retired Admiral Michael Franken and Dr. Glenn Hurst all in the mix. This could be a “purple state” showdown in November!

‘Every vote counts’ – I know it sounds cliché, but it bears repeating with two recent races at very slim margins. I mentioned the Senate race between Mehmet Oz (R) Pennsylvania and David McCormick (R) Pennsylvania. Dr. Oz remains slightly ahead with 910 votes out of 1.2 million votes cast. An automatic recount is underway, but on Friday McCormick relented. Meanwhile in Texas, longtime representative Henry Cuellar (D) Texas leads his progressive challenger Janet Cisneros (D) Texas, by just 136 votes, out of more than 45,000 cast. Cuellar is one of the more conservative Democrats in the House, and if he loses, it could be a blessing for Republican candidate Cassy Garcia. Control of the House may come down to one seat and this race could be the kingmaker. Keep an eye on it!

‘Strengthening the Jersey Vote’ – One of the nation’s most compelling Democratic primaries this year is taking place in the decidedly blue state of New Jersey. Representative Donald Payne, Jr., a 10-year veteran of the House, is challenged in the primary by Imani Oakley, a former congressional staffer. Both are African American. Payne is the son of the late Rep. Donald Payne, Sr. (D) New Jersey, who held the seat for 23 years. But upstart Oakley, who would be New Jersey’s first woman in the House of Representatives, has been aggressive and fundraising on Payne. It’s a solid Democratic district, with little chance for the GOP.

‘California Dreamin” – Currently, California has 53 seats in the House of Representatives. The Democrats hold 42 seats, against 10 for the Republicans, including one vacant. The Golden State lost a congressional seat in 2022, due to population loss in the last census. Despite the Democratic stranglehold, the GOP is poised to make modest gains. Ten main races are considered competitive. The most intriguing race involves Rep. Tom McClintock who moved from District 3 near Sacramento to a neighboring district with even more Republicans. In the meantime, the GOP has three well-known candidates running in McClintock’s former district and they could fill both seats for a net state gain. Not much you say? Not so fast! Again, with house control, this could be the deciding seat! Building a majority will require puzzle moves like this across the country.

‘Manchin Guns’ – Let’s step away from the primary fights for a moment to talk about guns in the wake of the latest killings in the United States “You can’t buy a glass of wine until you’re 21 if you go to the restaurant, but you can go out and buy a gun if you want. There has to be an age and also performance qualifications, taking classes. That stuff is reasonable,” said Sen. Joe Manchin, ( D) West Virginia, who has signaled that he may support raising the gun purchase age for weapons such as assault rifles to 21. As always, it’s a vote crucial !

“Does the White House support Manchin?” – The answer seems to be yes, at least on some key questions. On Thursday night, President Biden addressed the nation and said, “We need to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.” Biden added, “And if we can’t ban assault weapons, then we should raise the age to buy them from 18 to 21. Strengthen background checks and safe storage laws and laws of red flag.” He went on to say that mental health reforms are needed, which Manchin and many Republicans support. Stay tuned.

‘The GOP response’ – Many Republicans are unwilling to give an inch on gun rights, federal or state. Last week here in West Virginia, a guy opened fire with an AR-15 at a kid’s graduation party. A woman in the crowd, who was packing legally, pulled a gun from her purse and shot the shooter, likely saving countless lives. No one else was hurt. Apart from that, Kanawha County Delegate Chris Pritt (R), weighed in on what he called a lack of funding for school safety. “We just sent 40 billion dollars to Ukraine. It’s money that could be used for school security. That’s a lot of money that we could have used to protect our schools,” Del said. Pritt.

Mark Curtis, Ed.D., is chief political reporter for the seven Nexstar Media television stations serving West Virginia, its five neighboring states, and the entire Washington, DC media market. He is also a MINDSETTER™ Contributing Writer and Policy Analyst for www.GoLocalProv.com and its affiliates.

