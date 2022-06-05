Western economic dependence on China is too problematic | World | New





Professor Zeno Leoni, a lecturer in defense studies at King’s College London, said Western powers should be “really afraid” of China because “we are tied to their success”. He said that if China began to act as a “locomotive of the global economy”, the West would “bound to feel the pain” as it would lose its ability to militarily contain China’s aggressive expansion.

Speaking to the Daily Express, Prof Leoni said: “Clearly we should be really scared. This relationship is problematic because of the negative implications of China’s rise. “Because it is a great power and a great power wants to extend its influence. “But at the same time, we found ourselves in this problematic interdependence, where we end up having to be the champions of China’s success because we are tied to its success. “If China, for example, with its zero-Covid policy, with the financial crisis, starts to act as a locomotive of the world economy, we feel the pain.

That’s why it’s extremely tricky. But that’s why I think, I like to speculate, that this decoupling, if handled well, could have long-term positive effects. “Because it is clear that the interdependence we have with China today is too problematic. “It creates tension between us and them. So I wonder if this decoupling might actually be healthy, to some degree. READ MORE: Taiwan sounds alarm as China steps up air force incursions [REVEAL]

In a preemptive attempt to prevent so-called “interdependence” on China from proving costly later, Western countries have recently made considerable efforts to “decouple” from the superpower. The United States, which is the world’s second largest exporter, began the process of economic decoupling with China in earnest under the Donald Trump administration. And last June, the White House under President Joe Biden presented a comprehensive plan to increase domestic production of goods to reduce dependence on China. Mr. Biden also maintained tariff hikes imposed by Mr. Trump on imports from China, as well as taking steps to ban investments by American companies in 59 Chinese companies that have links to the Chinese military or produce carbon. monitoring equipment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1620038/Western-economic-reliance-China-Xi-Jinping-global-trade-US-war-Ukraine-Russia-vn

