Anthony Albanese speaks with the leaders of Timor-Leste as he flies to Indonesia for an official visit | Australian foreign policy

Anthony Albanese had what officials said was a warm and positive conversation with Timor-Leste Prime Minister Taur Matan Ruak en route to Jakarta on Sunday.

Ruak congratulated Albanese on his recent election victory, and the Australian prime minister promised closer cooperation on climate transition and development support for Timor-Leste.

The discussion took place during the flight to Indonesia for the Albanians’ first official visit to the country, after the Timorese became the latest regional neighbors to sign deals with China.

Earlier on Sunday, before flying to Jakarta, Albanese told reporters in Perth that he had not yet had the opportunity to have a one-on-one discussion with the Timorese government, but that the president was a friend and a former voter, so he was convinced that we can have a good relationship in the future.

Asked what message he would convey to Indonesian President Joko Widodo on China’s actions in the region, Albanese said initial discussions had been cordial and positive and the Indonesian government had done everything possible to accommodate a large delegation from the new Australian government. government in the coming days.

Albanese will hold their first face-to-face meeting with Widodo on Monday in Jakarta. The Prime Minister will also visit Makassar, at the southern tip of Sulawesi, a region that Widodo wants to develop and where Australia has opened its new Indonesian diplomatic presence.

Albanese said his government wanted to deepen diplomatic relations across the Indo-Pacific and acted quickly after taking an oath to deploy to Pacific nations.

He will be joined on the Indonesian visit by Foreign Secretary Penny Wong, Trade Minister Don Farrell, Industry Minister Ed Husic and Australian business leaders including senior Fortescue executives. , Bluescope, Sun Cable, Telstra, Thales Australia and Wesfarmers.

Albanese said that given the increasing strategic competition in the region, I certainly seek peaceful relations with all of our neighbors, recognizing the challenges therein.

The Prime Minister said he would also have talks with the Secretary General of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Lim Jock Hoi, and these talks reflect the priority we place on South East Asia.

We announced during the election campaign additional aid for Southeast Asia and we also announced a special envoy and other measures to help our relations, Albanese said.

My government is determined to have better relations in the Indo-Pacific region, which is why you saw us, very early on, having two visits by Foreign Minister Wong to the Pacific, he said.

That’s why I not only attended the Quad leadership meeting the day after we were sworn in [its why there] It is this first visit by a high-level Australian delegation that shows our Indonesian friends the importance we attach to this relationship.

Albanese said it was important for Widodo to host the next G20 meeting.

It has been a tradition for Australian prime ministers since the Keating era to make Jakarta their first overseas visit. Recently, Albanese observed that Indonesia would be the next regional superpower.

The Morrison government’s decision to enter into the Aukus submarine partnership with the United States and the United Kingdom has caused diplomatic turmoil in the region. Indonesia expressed concern about the pact’s impact on regional security and nuclear non-proliferation commitments.

Labor backs the Aukus deal, but the Albanians’ first visit will give the two leaders a chance for a diplomatic reset. The Labor leader met Widodo in opposition when he last visited Canberra in 2020.